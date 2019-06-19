The GKI proves a hit with swimmers, trail runners

ON THE BEACH: Liam Grant powers along the beach in the Fitzroy Frogs multi-distance trail run on Great Keppel.

SWIMMING/HIKING: Scott Keen has had a winning weekend on Great Keppel Island.

The Gladstone-based athlete took out both the 5km ocean swim and the 27km trail run at The GKI, an exciting initiative staged by the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club.

Club president Craig McCormack said it was a very successful weekend.

Competitors get ready to take on the multi-distance trail run at GKI on Sunday. CONTRIBUTED

"I'm certainly happy and the weather gods were good to us as well,” he said.

"We have a few plans for next year and intend to make it a much more inclusive event.

"There were some visitors on the island from Brisbane and Bundaberg who are trail runners and they've already sent me Facebook messages to say they are coming next year.”

Twenty-two people took on the ocean swim on Saturday, while 39 embarked on the multi-distance trail run on Sunday.

Paul Green runs through one of the forest sections. contributed

The GKI was sponsored by The Investment Collective and the Great Keppel Island Hideaway.

McCormack said early fog on Sunday finally cleared to give the trail run competitors a taste of the brilliant views that GKI has to offer.

"It is quite a spectacular run,” he said.

"We had a number of local trail runners participate who are used to going away and doing other events and they were very complimentary about the quality of this course and how technical it is.

"It's got a lot of variety. In the 27km you get on to eight beaches, the two peaks of the island and there's 850m of elevation so there's really something for everyone.”

Adrian Osborne (left) and Alex McKenzie work their way over a sand dune during Sunday's trail run. CONTRIBUTED

Keen did the 27km in a time of 2hrs 43mins, with Matt Walter coming in second.

The first woman home was Fiona Lenz followed by Trisha Smith.

McCormack said the Frogs would now turn their attention to the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival on July 20 and 21.

"Following that, we'll be looking at running one of our first events in September at Emu Park,” he said.

"I'm really keen just to remind people again that you don't have to be a tremendous runner, cyclist and swimmer to be involved in triathlon. You just have to be prepared to have a bit of fun and put all those three together.”