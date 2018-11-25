The Glen score 220-run victory against Brothers

Jason Seng edges the ball in the A-Grade match between The Glen Cricket Club and Rockhampton Brothers.

CRICKET: The Glen dominated Brothers Rockhampton on Saturday, winning by 220 runs in the Frenchville Sports Club Challenge.

Batting first, The Glen started out strongly, hitting the Brothers' bowlers around the park.

Jason Seng top scored with 83 not out, next top score was Glen Stanton Cook with 77 and Liam Kirk 41 not out.

The total of 5/286 from the allotted 40 overs set up a winning platform for The Glen bowlers to rip into the Brothers batsmen.

Brothers required just over seven runs an over and could not get into the game, The Glen accurate bowling restricting runs and taking wickets.

Hayden Oliver snared four wickets conceding only 20 runs and Josh Lait gave great support taking three for 15.

Brothers in the end could only score 66 runs and give The Glen a commanding victory.

The Glen captain Dave Heymer said everyone in the team did their bit to set up the win.

"We had a really good batting line-up and bowling attack to get the win over Brothers," Heymer said.

"Everyone chipped in and (we) took a couple of good catches in the field."

The Glen have a bye this weekend and play Frenchville in the away game on December8.

BITS had a disappointing game against Frenchville Rockhampton on Saturday, losing by eight wickets.

Batting first, BITS opener Jacob Harvey scored 51 off 62 balls to set up a strong start.

Kiernan Lord had the next best score of 19 but the final total of 120 runs from 40 overs wasn't enough to defend.

Frenchville hit the winning runby the 19th over losing only two wickets.

BITS manager Linden Finlay said the team came up against a strong Frenchville side that played good cricket.

"Frenchville have been champions or runners-up for the last couple of years and they are a quality outfit," Finlay said.

"There are positives that came from the game, with the players still enthusiastic to play.

"We have a good blend of youth and experience and will keep up the training and hard work."

BITS have a big game ahead of them this Saturday, they play undefeated Gracemere at Rockhampton.

The team will be bolstered by the return of Nathan Cobb, regular captain Terry Sawyer and Ryan Finlay.