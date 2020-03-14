The Glen take Bulls to task at Cap Challenge showdown

CRICKET: Gracemere Bulls have today had their hopes of an appearance in Sunday's grand final of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge dashed at the hands of The Glen.

The Bulls opened batting for the first innings, displaying early signs for what would become a hard-fought, but inevitable loss after being bowled out for a total 98 runs over the innings.

Opener batter Luke Johnston faced eight and a half overs to deliver a smooth 17 runs before fieldsman Zane Robertson pocketed a catch off the back of Waqar Yunus's tidy bowl.

Yunus further made his appearance known, alongside teammate Robert Woof, with the pair serving up a totalled 4 wickets each over a combined 14 overs.

CRICKET CAP CHALLENGE SEMI FINAL: Gracemere's Kade Horan is out

However, Gracemere Captain Todd Harmsworth was not to be outdone in batting performance, equalling Johnston's number of runs before succumbing to a sitter caught by Jason Seng.

Jarred Walsh (15) and Aaron Harmsworth (15) tried valiantly to increase the tally for The Bulls, while tail ender Adam Van Bael fell to a duck on an LBW.

While disappointed by the loss, Harmsworth noted the team's success throughout the season.

"It definitely wasn't the result we were hoping for, but our bowlers put up a great fight at the end. But at 98 on the board it's never going to be enough," he said.

"Josh Hamilton was a standout with 3 big wickets though. But otherwise we didn't take ownership over our wickets. We started off well, but then we kind of just lost a few easy ones."

CRICKET CAP CHALLENGE SEMI FINAL: Adam Van Bael bats for Gracemere

Unfortunately, their efforts were not enough to defuse the clinic Jason Seng (36) and Murray Bale (22) put on in return - with only 6 of the team's players getting to bat.

The Glen Captain Sam Lowry was thrilled by the team's 101-run performance today, adding the result was a nice change of pace compared to how the team's previous battles had panned out.

"We usually come up and come second to Gracemere so to be on the winning side of the equation is pretty good, especially when it's a final."

"Robby Wolfe played really well for us and got four from the middle there, The Bulls usually tear us apart there to be honest, so it was great to see."

However, Lowry said celebrations will be short lived as the squad's focus now turns to tomorrow's much-anticipated grand final showdown against top-ranking Frenchville Flacons.

"They're a really good team so it'll be a tough game tomorrow, the plan is to hopefully bowl well, drag a few early wickets and put them on the back foot."

CRICKET CAP CHALLENGE SEMI FINAL: The Glen's Jason Seng bowls

The story is not quite over for The Bulls either as the team prepares to face-off against Frenchville Falcons in a 3-game series starting next weekend, following what Harmsworth said had been an interesting season.

"We lost 6 key players from last year, it was a big chunk out of the line-up but I'm very proud of the boys and the 4 debutants this year. They really pulled together"

As for tomorrow's game, Harmsworth's money is on the very team whose sword they fell on today.

"Absolute credit to The Glen boys, they've got a chance to win their first ever cap challenge. My money is actually on them, I think they'll roll through the game pretty easy."