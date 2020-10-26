Menu
‘The Goldie is rotten’: How city turned student to stripper

by Ryan Keen and Alexandria Utting
26th Oct 2020 6:56 AM
Tyana Hansen admits she is no saint.

Yes, she likes to have a good time, she works as a stripper and is raking in six figures a year on adult entertainment site OnlyFans.

The 25-year-old admits that is a world away from who she was when she first arrived on the Gold Coast in her late teens to study a double degree at university.

Asked how long ago she arrived, she muses: "Seven years...that's all it took.

 

Tyana Hansen on cover of Maxim March 2019.
Tyana Hansen, a Gold Coast model who stars in the Ultra Tune 'unexpected situations' TV commercials. Michael Sanderson
"It was a complete shock coming to the Gold Coast - the Gold Coast is corrupt," she says, laughing.

"I was a sweet innocent girl, I was. I am. But I came to the Gold Coast, I went to uni, I was doing a double degree."

She started working as a stripper and travelling five or six times a year overseas.

"I would take breaks from stripping, I went to work as a safety officer at one point for a big mining company. It was Work Health and Safety. Ran the site, ran the toolbox meetings.

"I did it for a year but I was like 'This is boring, I can make $250,000 a year working for myself for two days a week'. Or I can work for someone else and get yelled at for $1200 a week. People hate safety officers," she reflects.

But she believes the fact she has chosen to take her clothes off for a living should not impact the case against her after being one of nine Gold Coasters charged in a police drug sting.

The charges stem from what is understood to be her attendance at a private birthday party at The Star penthouse.

"By the QPS, it was brought up - me being a stripper - and they have painted me a certain way and put me in a box.

"I'm happy to play that role if it's for financial benefit for me but at the end of the day I don't really have anything to prove to anyone else. It's just disappointing the QPS have painted me (a certain) way when I'm not that way at all."

 

Tyana Hansen, Picture: Michael Sanderson
The Ultra Tune TV ad regular - starring alongside Mike Tyson and Charlie Sheen - doesn't think her court drama will impact her Ultra Tune ambassador role: "I think Ultra Tune is all about controversy that is why they put the people in the ads that they do. They don't put saints in the ads. I think Ultra Tune is a big believer in second chances and that was why (they) put Mike Tyson in, because everyone deserves a second chance."

Originally published as 'The Gold Coast is rotten': How city turned student to stripper

