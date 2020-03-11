The Grammar girl breaking down barriers

FOR as long as Alyssa Nichols can remember, she has wanted to work in the resources sector. She spent her formative years watching and helping her dad run the family business, an earth moving repairs company, and knew from an early age she wanted to follow in his footsteps.

Though where her dad favours mechanics, Alyssa loves electronics.

It’s evident after only a few minutes of chatting with her that she’s chasing the right industry. The bright-eyed senior at Rockhampton Girls Grammar is determined to become a high voltage electrician and her enthusiasm is palpable as she rattles off terms that would leave most 17 year old’s completely in the dark.

“I want to be a high voltage electrician,” she said.

“So, working on mobile plants, electric driven haul trucks, drag lines and electric rope shovels.”

Recently, Ms Nichols’ enthusiasm has paid off, securing her a position in the Girls in Resources Mentoring Program.

The Queensland Resources Council and Women in Mining and Resources Queensland partnered to create the program in a bid to provide young girls with access to the typically male dominated resource sector.

The mentors and mentees chosen to participate in the Girls in Resources Mentoring Program

Ms Nichols is one of 24 Year 12 girls from Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy schools across Queensland chosen to participate in the program.

The girls have each been paired with an industry professional who will mentor them over the next six months, providing support and encouragement in their final year of schooling.

RGGS partnered with QMEA to encourage its students to explore and pursue ­careers in STEM related industries.

Principal Deanne Johnston said this had always been a focus for the school.

“We really put an emphasis on encouraging the girls to pursue whatever it is they want,” she said.

“We want them to feel supported and like they can go into any industry.”

For Ms Nichols, this focus has allowed her to get her foot in the door of the industry she’s been dreaming of working in for years.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “I’m hoping to really work on my communication and networking skills and just get started in the industry.”

The application process was extensive, including a psycho analysis of each participant, but Ms Nichols said it was well worth it.

She was flown to Brisbane last week for the launch event, where she met her mentor Rhiannon McCasker, a shift electrician for BMA.

Ms McCasker participated in the Women in Resources Mentorship Program in 2017 and found the experience hugely beneficial.

So when the new program was announced last year, she leapt at the chance to help.

Mentee Alyssa Nichol with her mentor Rhiannon McCaster

“When I was at school, none of these programs were available,” she said.

“Growing up I only ever really spoke to Dad or Dad’s friends, if I had a female contact it would have given me a bit more confidence. You know having a woman’s perspective on how the everyday sort of things go. That’s what I want to give back to Alyssa, you might have a bad day because of this this and this but this is how you can overcome it.”

At the program’s end in August, two participants will be awarded a sponsorship curtesy of BHP and BHP Mitsubishi Alliance, which will assist them on their pathway to further education or training.