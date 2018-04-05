The grass roots of Mt Elsa on show

STEP INSIDE MT ELSA: Steve Farmer's Canoona property, Mt Elsa, is part of the Westpac Property tour program at Beef Australia 2018.

STEVE Farmer has a lot to be smiling about with his property featuring in the Beef Australia 2018 Westpac Property Tours program.

Mr Farmer has been living on his 3884ha property Mt Elsa for four years which is located 50km north-west of Rockhampton.

"We have a droughtmaster feedstock herd and a herd of droughtmaster cross wagyu as well,” he said.

"It's a real honour to be part of the event and to let people come in and show them our way of doing things.

"We're aiming to give people an understanding on the grass roots of our operation so people can see inside our business and what we do because every operation is different.” During the tour attendees will be learning about many different things around the farm.

"We won't be holding back, people will see the good, the bad and the ugly,” he said.

"We'll have speakers coming to talk about things like genetics, breed plans and wagyu cross breeding.

"We'll also have all of our females on display, as well as our sires and sale bulls.”

He said what people get out of the tour is up to them.

"Everyone is different and will have different interests on the tour,” he said.

"We aren't going to claim that we are the best or tell them this is how they should be doing things.

"It's more about showing people what we do and showing them there's more than one way of doing things, so what people take away will be different for everyone.”

For the past three years Mr Farmer has been taking part in the Fitzroy Basin Association supported Reef Trust 1 grazing program.

"I have done programs with FBA before, we did a bit of a fencing project,” he said.

"We've been living here for about four years now, and when the program came along three years ago we thought it was a good fit.

"The fact that it was about management and infrastructure and development made me want to get on board with it.”

Mr Farmer said the program taught him a lot.

"It taught me to focus more on soil health, learning how things function and improving the land condition by utilising the rainfall we receive,” he said. "One of the biggest things I learnt was probably management of stocking rates and rotating cattle and paddocks.

"We're focussing on running more conservative and looking after our land.”

The program has helped Mr Farmer play his part in protecting the Great Barrier Reef. "In learning all we have we're protecting the Great Barrier Reef and run-off so there's no soil going with it.”