The great big narcotics cookbook bust

Kane Lucas Penk leaves Gladstone Courthouse after pleading guilty to his original drug offences.

IN ORDER to feed his "raging” drug habit Kane Lucas Penk whipped himself up a recipe for disaster.

He was found with The Great Big Narcotics Cookbook and a large quantity of methylamphetamines, all garnished with the fact he was only two months into a probation sentence for another possession charge.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Supreme Court to one count of possession a dangerous drug, one count of producing dangerous drugs and six summary offences of a like nature.

The court heard police were attracted to his vehicle due to swerving and searched the vehicle where they found a container with 2.4 grams of meth, the cookbook and various drug-related items.

Defence barrister Tom Polley told the court of his client's "impressive” work history, which unfortunately broke down due to his addiction.

"It was a breakdown of a relationship that affected his mood. At this point he fell into drugs and it got out of control,” Mr Polley said.

"Meth became a problem straight away. He was immediately hooked and it became a raging habit.

"Now he is physically fine and mentally stable. He is at a stage where he doesn't rely on medication.”

Mr Polley conceded offending just two months into his probation period reflected poorly on his client.

However, Mr Polley questioned whether it was sufficient time for him to rehabilitate from his drug addiction.

"He was well and truly still suffering from drugs at this point. But gradually under the watchful eye of probation he has turned himself around,” he said.

"But he completed his community service in record time and impressed the probation authorities.

"Three times a week he attends counselling on his own accord and volunteers his time.”

Justice Duncan McMeekin said it was to Penk's credit that he made strong rehabilitation efforts.

"It is a sad but common tale - insidious drugs destroy lives,” Justice McKeenin said.

Penk received an 18 month prison head sentence and was immediately released on parole.

"If you commit another crime, there will be no mercy. You will go to jail.”