FLASHBACK: Capricorn Food and Wine Festival 2018.
The groovy new addition to Rocky’s tasty festival

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
15th Sep 2019 6:03 PM
TASTE buds aren’t the only sense that will be heightened at the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival with James Gallagher Band, Silky Fuzz and Relic announced as headline acts.

Music is this year’s added attraction to the festival, known to have visitors following their noses from stall to stall, which starts next week.

Festival music producer Callan Buchholz said organisers wanted to attract an additional offering to festival goers.

“Taste buds being treated over the three days is a given but adding to the excitement we have released a full two-day entertainment line-up,” he said.

“The Rockhampton region is in for a treat.”

Mr Buchholz said music had always been part of the event but 2019 would take entertainment to the next level.

“It’s certainly a part of the festival we can build on,” he said.

Musical acts from across the nation will perform at the main stage near The Boathouse restaurant alongside local artists on Friday and Saturday.

Maddi and the Hoopers, Indigo Electric and The Short Fall will all take the stage.

“Stroll Cork and Fork Lane, grab a wine and enjoy some of the best entertainment from around the region and beyond,” Mr Buchholz said.

While the music drifts through the air, cooking classes, tastings, long lunches and alcohol master classes will be on offer from Thursday, September 26.

Old and new combine on Saturday afternoon with new event Beer and Brass celebrating 50 years of the Capricornia Silver Band.

The program includes classics from the Beatles, ABBA and Louis Armstrong along with classics from five decades.

The event concludes with a massed Brass Band of over 75 players conducted by music legend Greg Aitkin.

Visit www.capfoodandwine.com.au.

