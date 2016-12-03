37°
The heatwave is here to stay

3rd Dec 2016 10:00 AM
Generic hot weather photo.
Generic hot weather photo.

SUMMER has arrived with a vengeance and there's no sign of it stopping any time soon.

Heatwave conditions in Queensland are expected to continue well into next week, with widespread temperatures in the low 40s in inland areas.

Senior meteorologist Michelle Berry said the hottest temperatures would be seen in central and southern inland parts of the state extending into the northern NSW border region.

"A static weather pattern is driving the prolonged heatwave, with peak temperatures concentrated in southern and central inland parts of Queensland. We won't see any real relief from the heat until mid-to-late next week.”

"Hot conditions will drive very high fire dangers for many areas of the state,” she said

"We're urging the public to follow the advice of local emergency services.”

"Closer to the coast, sea breezes are moderating temperatures, with Brisbane likely to remain in the low 30s.”

Queensland Health Disaster Management Unit Senior Director, Dr Peter Aitken said the best way to reduce the risk of heat-related illness is to drink plenty of water and keep your body as cool as possible.

More storms are expected over the weekend in a broad zone from the northwest through central and southern parts of the state, particularly for inland areas.

This includes locations such as Mount Isa, Roma, Toowoomba, Warwick and the Lockyer Valley. Some storms may possibly be severe.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  heat hot summer weather

Christmas Grinch steals cash from market stalls

Christmas Grinch steals cash from market stalls

It comes after several cafes were also targeted during the week, with hundreds of dollars worth of tips stolen.

They were his daughter's friends, he breached their trust

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Man to serve time for 'serial' offences against teenagers

Summer has arrived with a vengeance

Worries for Livingstone rate payers as Shoalwater expands

Bill Ludwig is concerned for Livingstone rate payers

Mayor Ludwig voices concerns over no rates for Shoalwater

