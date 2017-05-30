The hefty costs for cheering on our Maroons

HYPED: Gabby Dargel (left) and her partner Nathaniel Spreadborough are planning a road trip to see the State of Origin in Brisbane.

As A die hard Queensland fan, Gabby Dargel was unbelievably excited to be planning her rite of passage, a voyage to Brisbane to see her first State of Origin game.

In previous years, Rockhampton waitress Gabby, 23, would watch the game at the pub or at a friend's place but this year, she decided to make the pilgrimage to Brisbane with her partner and father-in-law.

But when she saw the prices the airlines were charging for flights to Brisbane, Gabby turned almost as red as her beloved maroons jersey.

"I know they put the price of flights up because they know people will pay for it,” Gabby said.

"Especially when you have to go a distance like people coming from Townsville will have to pay for a flight.

"There's no reason to put the cost of flights up, it's just a money making scheme for the airlines.”

Sadly, an amazing experience like State of Origin has a hefty price tag attached and Gabby recounted their expenses as they piled up.

"If we were to fly down it would be $800 for the three of us so we're going to drive down,” she said.

"It's about $120 for fuel instead.”

She said they were staying in an apartment in the city which cost $250 per night.

"(Origin tickets cost) $165 each, silver seats, we should have pretty good view,” Gabby said.

State of Origin ticket can cost anywhere between $87 and $273, depending on where want to sit and where tickets are purchased.

"We'll only be there for lunch, dinner and breakfast, so that will cost another $100.

"You can do it cheaply if look around.”

They say there is nothing like watching a live of State of Origin game and Gabby was struggling to narrow down what she was looking forward to most.

"The atmosphere, the bands or the Queensland spirit, it should all be amazing.”

Gabby named Corey Oates as her favourite maroons player - because he's local - and is confidently tipping a Queensland thumping of New South Wales 32-20.

Origin expenses

-Three plane tickets: $800 (return)

-Fuel: $120 (from Rockhampton)

-Stadium tickets: $165 (silver seating)

-Accommodation: $250 per night (apartment)

-Meals: $100 (approx)