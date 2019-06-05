The hero cop who ended the Darwin rampage

THE veteran cop who personally negotiated alleged gunman Ben Hoffmann's surrender has been back in uniform only a matter of months after years working as one of the Territory's most respected detectives.

Superintendent Lee Morgan has been praised for his "magnificent" efforts in talking suspected shooter Ben Hoffmann into handing himself into police.

Supt Lee Morgan.

Hoffmann pulled over his borrowed Toyota Hilux ute on the Daly St bridge on the edge of Darwin's CBD.

He was tasered and wrestled to the ground by heavily armed police from NT Police's Territory Response Group.

Police association president Paul McCue said late on Tuesday night: "I'd like to make special mention of members of the senior oversight team, particularly the Watch Commander and the Territory Duty Superintendent in the first instance."

"This horrific situation was brought under control, as quickly as possible, with the direction and strong leadership of these officers …"

"Our Territory Duty Superintendent on this occasion, directly negotiated with the suspect to help resolve the situation."

Supt Morgan is among the most highly-respected officers in the Territory police force, having spent years as a top detective in the Major Crime and Serious Crime units.

Current and former colleagues have told the NT News today Supt Morgan is unflappable, methodical and diligent.

Supt Lee Morgan

Supt Morgan has only been back in a uniformed job since last year, after he and three other detectives were stood aside from their investigative duties as part of a misguided internal disciplinary investigation instigated by the force's top brass.

Commissioner Reece Kershaw said on Tuesday night that it was unclear how Hoffmann had Supt Morgan's direct phone number or why he chose to call him.

Mr Kershaw said Supt Morgan did a "magnificent job in negotiating with him and subsequently alerting police to his location".