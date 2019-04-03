The highly lucrative, but misunderstood world of hydraulics

A NEW training opportunity has surfaced out of necessity in Queensland and Rockhampton Trainer and Assessor, Paul Thompson says its emergence is well overdue.

Mr Thompson from The Hydraulic Shop, with the Outsource Institute of Technology, formulated a new trade specialising in harnessing hydraulic power, a Certificate IV in Fluid Power Engineering.

For the handful of Australians lucky enough to have the qualification under their belt, an illustrious career often ensues.

Hydraulic Shop Workshop Supervisor, Jack Young, was one of the lucky few make the cut and, what followed was a life of triple figure salaries on gas plants and oils rigs around Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia before bringing his skills back home to pass on to his colleagues at the Hydraulic Shop.

He was one of the first to go through the training and he described how his career opportunities had broadened.

"It is very rare for a fitter to be approached for a job, but if you're a hydraulics fitter of mechanic, there is a fair chance any business would go out of their way to make room for you,” he said.

"The last three jobs I have had, people recommended me for - I never actually applied.

"I wouldn't have been able to land these jobs without the training.

"A lot of the things I learned out on those projects can benefit this organisation.”

He said hydraulics affect most peoples everyday life and in heavy industry, fluid power is essential.

"It's amazing where Hydraulics are and how it affects your life, everything from the garbage trucks in the street, lifts in supermarkets to the hoists that most businesses would have all rely heavily on hydraulic power,” Mr Young said.

"In heavy industry, like mining, essentially everything uses hydraulics in one way or another.

"After working for other hydraulics companies in Australia, the biggest issue I have come by is adequate trained personnel.”

Mr Thompson said the lack of skill in the highly dangerous world of hydraulics led him to start the training program.

"There was nothing in the industry to cater for hydraulic fitters, you had to take a motor mechanic and then teach them hydraulics,” he said.

"The industry is not licenced or regulated, to be a plumber, you need to be licenced to keep water in a pipe at 100psi, but in our trade anyone can walk up and make a hose that could have up to 2,000 horse power in it with no regulation.

"That was a bit of a sore point with me - it's a very dangerous industry.”

Hydraulic Shop, Paul Thompson and Jack Young assess a day of jobs ahead.

The hydraulic veteran of 40 years is a go-to on all things hydraulics for companies and projects all over Australia.

Mr Thompson has worked extensively with the world leading resources company BHP across Australia to resolve a major issues with the repeated failures in their excavators.

During his works he has noticed a broad lack of understanding about hydraulics - even at the design level.

"In most heavy equipment trades, and even the engineering field they teach very little of it,” he said

"Hydraulics are often the small portion of a job but it can bring whole projects to their knees.

"There wouldn't be a week goes by where (The Hydraulics Shop) don't have to re-engineer something.”

He said as fluid power technology had improved, training had not kept up.

"Hydraulics technology has also evolved over the years and nobody has kept up to speed with it,” Mr Thompson said.

"40 years ago it was really basic, but it has evolved enormously and with the integration of electrics, the training just hasn't been kept up to speed and now we're so far behind.

"We're also at the point where we have very limited people who can teach it.”

Mr Thompson hoped that now a recognised trade was established, more training opportunities as well has competent teachers would arise.

"It's a skill set that is highly sought after, and very few have,” he said.