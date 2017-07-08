The hoon antics driving Rockhampton crazy

More than 22,000 calls were made the Hoon Hotline across Queensland last year.

ROCKHAMPTON residents are dobbing in hundreds of hoons a year - and the city's traffic police boss says many complaints are about speedsters and noisy cars.

Queensland Police Service figures reveal 737 calls were made to the Hoon Hotline in the Capricornia district last year.

Rockhampton Road Policing Unit officer in charge Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater said they dealt with a lot of speed and noise-related reports.

"A lot of that is in suburban streets, in your 50kmh streets,” he said.

Drivers doing burnouts was another common issue flagged with police.

"They tend to be more in some of the quieter areas later at night in industrial areas where they think nobody is,” he said.

Snr Sgt Findlater said hooning was not confined to certain parts of town.

"It's around all the show; sometimes in the quieter streets where it stands out a little more,” he said.

"Other times it's streets used as rat runs where people are trying to avoid traffic lights and busy intersections.”

He encouraged residents to contact the hotline if they had information about offenders.

"Obviously, we can't be everywhere so even if the information is something we can't act upon the intelligence value can add to something else we have heard or seen so it may give us enough to target the area,” Snr Sgt Findlater said.

His message to drivers is bad behaviour does not go unnoticed.

"I think they need to be aware that just because the police aren't there it doesn't mean nobody is taking notice of what they are doing.”

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said hooning was a road safety and antisocial behaviour issue.

Ms Ritchie said immaturity played a "huge part” in hooning and they typically saw a decrease in offending when people grew up.

She said the Hoon Hotline relied on the public to help crack down on the problem.

"People in regional areas do need to report these sorts of offences, particularly if they are causing a nuisance to your friends and family,” she said.

More than 22,000 calls were made to the hotline 13HOON (134666) across Queensland last year.

- NewsRegional