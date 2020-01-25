The hottest beach party in CQ

In his current street show Shep Huntly lies on the Worlds smallest bed of nails and has an audience member drop a bowling ball from a step ladder onto a dinner plate on his stomach. Its explosive!

YEPPOON’S foreshore will come alive on Sunday as beachgoers from across the region will converge on the coastal hub’s main beach to celebrate Australia Day for 2020.

Big Top Entertainment are involved in this year’s festivities, and are bringing some talented acts to the coast.

From 7am to 8.30pm, there will be plenty to see and do, so check out the full program of events below.

7:00am: Great Australia Day Fun Run

Great Australia Day Fun Run 8:00am: Market stalls open (8am to 8pm)

Market stalls open (8am to 8pm) 11:00am: The stage program commences. Featuring Australia Day in Dance, Devine Dance Academy, Janelle’s Academy of Dance, Katherine’s Academy of Dance and Theatre Arts and Dolphin Line Dancers.

The stage program commences. Featuring Australia Day in Dance, Devine Dance Academy, Janelle’s Academy of Dance, Katherine’s Academy of Dance and Theatre Arts and Dolphin Line Dancers. 12:15pm: Hula fun with Kate

Hula fun with Kate 12:25pm: JC Rangas

JC Rangas 1:00pm: Silent Decoy

Silent Decoy 1:35pm: Big Top Entertainment Clown Show

Big Top Entertainment Clown Show 2:00pm: AristoKatz

AristoKatz 2:00pm: Mirror Sand Sculpture, The Morning Bulletin Bare Bottom Boat Regatta, and The Capricornian Beach Games.

• 2:45pm: Dr Hubble’s Sensational Bubble Show