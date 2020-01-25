The hottest beach party in CQ
YEPPOON’S foreshore will come alive on Sunday as beachgoers from across the region will converge on the coastal hub’s main beach to celebrate Australia Day for 2020.
Big Top Entertainment are involved in this year’s festivities, and are bringing some talented acts to the coast.
From 7am to 8.30pm, there will be plenty to see and do, so check out the full program of events below.
- 7:00am: Great Australia Day Fun Run
- 8:00am: Market stalls open (8am to 8pm)
- 11:00am: The stage program commences. Featuring Australia Day in Dance, Devine Dance Academy, Janelle’s Academy of Dance, Katherine’s Academy of Dance and Theatre Arts and Dolphin Line Dancers.
- 12:15pm: Hula fun with Kate
- 12:25pm: JC Rangas
- 1:00pm: Silent Decoy
- 1:35pm: Big Top Entertainment Clown Show
- 2:00pm: AristoKatz
- 2:00pm: Mirror Sand Sculpture, The Morning Bulletin Bare Bottom Boat Regatta, and The Capricornian Beach Games.
• 2:45pm: Dr Hubble’s Sensational Bubble Show
- 3:15pm: Two Guitars and a Flute
- 3.50pm: Big Top Entertainment Circus Show
- 4.15pm: Kookaburra Calling Competition
- 4.30pm: Aussie Cheer and Dance
- 4.40pm: LA Models Beach Fashions
- 5.10pm: Kids Ice Cream Licking Open Final, Mum and Dad’s Ice Cream Licking Competition
- 5.25pm: The Short Fall and friends
- 6.10pm: Sand sculpture winners are announced
- 6:15pm: Bob Pacey Bush Poetry with passion
- 6.30pm: The Amazing Shep Huntley Cabaret Show
- 7:05pm: Big Top Entertainment Aerial Show
- 7:25pm: The Club 28 Big Band
- 8:30pm: JRT Monster Fireworks Finale