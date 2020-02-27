The hottest new toys for 2020
Parents are being encouraged to buy toys that promote the role of play amid concerns children are spending too much time in front of screens.
Australian Toy Association president Jonathan Zimbler said the industry was shifting its focus to more innovative products to let children be more creative.
Mr Zimbler said many parents needed to be reminded that toys "were not just things to keep kids quiet, to stop them from kicking and screaming at the checkout".
"When you are buying toys you should consider that it can teach children hand-eye co-ordination, sharing with friends, and competing with friends," he said.
"Playing with a toy activates a child's brain in a way that computer screens and televisions can't."
Researchers have raised concerns about a rapid uptake in screen time for children even before they turn three.
Mr Zimbler said children who had access to a wide range of well-selected toys were more likely to be challenged and stimulated.
He was speaking ahead of the Australian Toy Hobby and Licensing Fair industry event in Melbourne.
Mr Zimbler said there was a resurgence in toys that were a drawcard decades ago, such as Action Man, and bath toys.
Popular items that are hitting shelves this year include the latest tile-based version of Lego.
Collectables such as Ty Beanies Bears and Hot Wheels would also be in demand.
"Collectables help teach children to recognise the difference between each item in their collection, to value and look after things, and also to learn how to list things," Mr Zimbler said.
There was also a growing trend towards manufacturers using sustainable materials.
Australians are expected to spend about $2 billion on toys this year.
Mr Zimbler said children benefited most from toys that were suitable for their development stage.
Buying toys that tapped into a child's interests, such as outdoor play, bath time play, arts and craft, building, or imagination, meant they were more likely to be engaged in play and learning.
THE HOTTEST NEW TOYS FOR 2020
THE MAN TGS STREET SWEEPER
Outdoors fun with sweeping equipment on both sides that raise and lower, and a hose attached to the back.
RRP: $160
Available: April/May
Age: 3+
TY BEANIE BEARS KATY KOALA
Profits towards saving wildlife. Made of eco-friendly fabric.
RRP: $8.90
Available: Soon.
Age: 6-12
SLEEPOVER PEPPA PIG
Press Peppa's tummy to hear a calming lullaby.
RRP: $49.99
Age: 3+
Available: April
LEGO
Dots range using tile-based play concept - perfect for self-expression.
Wearable rainbow, funky animal, dark unicorn, and cosmic bracelets.
RRP: $9.99
Photo cubes, jewellery holder, necklaces, pencil holder
RRP: $29.99
Booster bags with tiles
RRP: $5.99
Available: From March
Age: 6+
HOT WHEELS MAKE A KIT
Pull cars apart and rebuild.
RRP: $34.95
Available: Soon
Age: 6+
ECOKINS
100% recycled plush toys.
RRP: $19.95-$20.95
Available: Now
Age: 0-3
ECOKINS
100% recycled plush toys.
RRP: $19.95-$20.95
Available: Now
Age: 0-3
APOLLO MAGICIAN KIT
Street magic with a baseball cap, self-tying shoelaces, vanishing ink and lots more.
RRP: $69.95
Available: From September
Age: 8+
GEMEX SUPER GEM CREATOR
Turns liquid into gems in under three minutes.
RRP: $49
Available: Mid-March
Age: 5+
GO GO BIRD
Simulates a bird flying, easy to control remote.
RRP: $59.95
Available: September
Age: 8+
MIKO 2
Robot for playful learning. Kids speak and it answers.
RRP: $399.95
Available: September
Age: 5+
SQUEAKEE
Interactive dog. Play, train and love with what is said to be every child's new best friend.
RRP: $100
Available: October
Age: 6+
OH MY GIF
Collectable animated figurines.
RRP: From $8
Available: May
Age: 6+
SOUND SCHOOL
Book and character letter cards for teaching letters and their sounds.
RRP: $39.95-$67.50
Available: Now
Age: 2+
MORE CONSUMER STORIES
ALLEN'S TO SELL BLACK CATS IN OWN BAGS
FOUR'N TWENTY LAUNCHES MEAT-FREE PIE