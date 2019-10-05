The increase in Central Queensland flu cases will shock you

THE State Government is calling this year’s flu season “one of the worst years on record”, and Central Queensland didn’t walk away unscathed.

Almost 200 Queenslanders died from flu-associated illness this season, and of the 191 deaths, seven were recorded in Central Queensland.

Dr Gulam Khandaker, director of Central Queensland Public Health Unit said the 2019 flu season had been much busier than usual – more than triple the previous year’s figures.

“There have been 3772 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Central Queensland up to the week ending September 23, 2019,” Dr Khandaker said.

“The previous five-year average for this time of year is 996 cases.”

Dr Khandaker said the flu hit hard and early this year and stressed that it’s not too late to vaccinate.

“There was also a higher number of cases than usual during February and March. The normal flu season is April to October,” he said

“While vaccination is the best way to defend yourself against the virus, it is also especially important to wash your hands regularly or use hand sanitiser, cover your mouth when you cough and dispose of used tissues in the rubbish. Also, people with symptoms should stay away from public places as much as they can,” Dr Khandaker said.

State-wide the figures, including 65,000 lab-confirmed flu cases, rocked the Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles who warned the state is not in the clear yet.

“So far this year 2930 people were admitted to hospitals across the state with 285 requiring acute care in ICU,” Mr Miles said.

“Even if you’re fit and healthy the flu can make you extremely unwell and sadly in some cases, cause death.

“Tragically, at least 191 deaths have been recorded associated with the flu so far this year.”

Minister Miles announced the Winter Beds strategy, which aims to provide additional capacity within the health system to better manage winter demand surges, would have its funding extended to $20 million.

“I am begging people, please get yourselves and your families vaccinated every year. And if you’re sick, stay home,” he said

“Vaccination is the best way to give yourself a fighting chance to avoid getting the flu.

“The then record-breaking year of 2017 reached a total of 56,094 cases.”

Queenslanders eligible for the government-funded vaccine include; children aged between six months and five years, pregnant women, persons older than 65, Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people, and persons who have certain medical conditions which increase the risk of influenza disease complications.