The incredible renovation of this everyday Rainbow home

MASTER WORK: This renovated Rainbow Beach home is in the running for a Queensland Master Builders award.

A TOUCH of the unique has come to Rainbow Beach thanks to the renovation of a decade-old property which is challenging for a Master Builders award.

The brick veneer home has been re-imagined into a spacious modern home in a job builder Chrishan Zerner said was a step in a different direction.

"We haven't really done a renovation like that before," the owner of Zerner Building said.

The renovation added about 40sq m of floor space.

"There were a few little challenges we had to work out."

Chief of these was the new roof.

"To get the new roof line... we had to incorporate a lot of metal work."

This included on-site welding, and careful consideration of the poles and support structuring. But the new silhouette was not the only eye-catching piece.

Aerial of the outside.

"I really love the extended windows around the place," Mr Zerner said.

"We haven't done that in a while."

The kitchen layout was another star piece, with a timber tabletop inset into the stone benchtop the main highlight.

All up Mr Zerner said about 40sq m of floor space had been added to the existing house, and another 60sq m when the car port was included.

The loungeroom.

"(The plan was) to open it right up with something unique that Rainbow Beach hasn't really done in a while."

The work itself took five months all up and Mr Zerner said is more than happy with the finished job.

"We succeeded really well."

Looking through to the kitchen.

But he said that success was not only his company's, but shared by Amelia Lostus at Design Folk and the local comapanies who helped make the owners' dream reality.

The house is currently being judged by the Queensland Master Builders.

The awards are announced on August 10.