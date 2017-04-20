Rocky business can't find locals for jobs, turns to foreigners

AUSSIES FIRST: Simon Walton of Australian Reproductive Technologies says agrees Australian workers should be put first.

THE boss of a Rockhampton science technology company has thrown his support behind the controversial scrapping of the 457 skilled migrant visa despite using the program to fill labour shortages.

The 457 visa was unexpectedly scrapped by Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull on Tuesday and has been pivotal in supplying bio-technologists to Australian Reproductive Technology (ART).

Managing director of ART, Simon Walton said the company, which provides assisted reproductive technology to cattle breeders nationally and internationally, was unable to find appropriately educated Australia employees.

"We currently employ a 457 visa holder as we were unable to find suitably qualified workers in Australia to fill his position," he said.

"We're just in the process of applying for another 457 visa and again because we haven't been able to find suitably qualified people in Australia to fill that position."

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

According to data from the Department of Immigration and Border Protection, less than five 457 visas were approved for the professional, scientific and technical industry in the 2015-2016 financial year.

Originally, the 457 visa was designed to prevent gaps in the Australian labour market by allowing business to sponsor skilled migrant workers, but it has now been replaced by two other working visas with stricter conditions.

Despite bio-technologists being one of more than 200 occupations now unavailable for migrant workers under the new plan, Mr Walton said the company could still hire for a similar position under the new visas.

Mr Walton said Mr Turnbull's decision had his full support, but it was still important for companies to have the ability to hire outside of Australia for skilled positions.

"I think I'd agree with the Prime Minister that we do need to put Australian's first and if I could find Australian employees I'd be employing them," he said.

"But when there's a shortage I think you need to look for skilled migrants to fill those gaps.

"I guess my biggest objection is that we are paying our 457 visa workers at least what we can pay Australian's if we can find them, but to be slugged with an additional tax for using that service is unfair."

A shortage of suitable education is also a major issue, said Mr Walton, as he has tried to find Australian employees through universities but still relies on the migrant visa.

"I've been actively canvassing universities to try to get them to teach the sort of qualifications I need from students with some success," he said.