REVEALED: The work 'crisis' plaguing the Rockhampton region

Leighton Smith
| 25th Jul 2017 9:00 AM Updated: 10:01 AM
INSECURE EMPLOYMENT: Senator Murray Watt and Opposition spokesperson for employment Brendan O'Connor in Rockhampton to talk with Aurizon staff who are unsure about their futures.
INSECURE EMPLOYMENT: Senator Murray Watt and Opposition spokesperson for employment Brendan O'Connor in Rockhampton to talk with Aurizon staff who are unsure about their futures.

CASUALISATION of the workforce and use of labour hire companies is a "crisis" requiring urgent redress according to Labor politicians at the conclusion of their listening tour of the CQ region last week.

Shadow Minister for Employment Brendan O'Connor and Labor Senator for Queensland Murray Watt met with workers, families and business owners in Tieri, Middlemount, Moranbah, Glenden, and Rockhampton to discuss their employment circumstances.

Mr O'Connor identified the replacement of secure, permanent work with insecure, cheaper labour hire or casual jobs as a massive problem in Central Queensland.

"Some employers are seeking to gain employment arrangements to make more precarious and less certain, people's employment," Mr O'Connor said.

"Whether it's in Rockhampton or other regional communities, we're finding too often that the options that are left open to people are casual or part- time work when they need full-time permanent work.

"We have increasingly people working part-time, not being able to find sufficient work, people being deemed casual even though it's their only job and they're expected to turn up for work and people employed by labour hire companies and not given any guarantee of minimum hours.

"We've got permanent families, they don't need casual jobs, they've got full- time mortgages."

 

OPPOSING CASUALISATION: Opposition spokesperson for Employment Brendan O&#39;Connor in Rockhampton.
OPPOSING CASUALISATION: Opposition spokesperson for Employment Brendan O'Connor in Rockhampton.

He said Labor wants to redress this imbalance and work out how to best approach a work system that makes it fair so that workers have an equal bargaining power and are in a position to defend their interests.

"In the case of Aurizon, we've seen the capacity for the company to terminate an enterprise agreement making it much more difficult for workers to bargain for conditions of employment during a period of transition and change.

"We've announced a change to the Fair Work Act if elected so we'd stop the termination of agreements."

In June, ABC news reported 126 train crew positions with Aurizon would be phased out in Central Queensland, to be replaced by 70 contractors.

Rail, Tram and Bus Union spokesman Les Moffitt said Aurizon's decision followed hundreds of jobs losses last year and he feared more were on the way.

"This is bringing in insecure working arrangements for permanent railway employees and that's no good for any people in the community," he said.

"Once you're on an insecure work arrangement, you struggle to get loans to buy houses and everything, so it affects the whole community and this company should hold its head in shame."

Mr O'Connor said Labor would establish a legal definition of casual employment, that was about someone who was working seasonal or flexible hours rather than people who were working indefinitely in what should be deemed to be permanent work.

Senator Watt said he had encountered several cases of people accruing long service leave after being in the same casual job for more than seven years - one case involved a Moranbah man who had worked for 15 years in the same job.

"But they don't qualify for annual leave, they don't qualify for sick leave, they don't qualify for super, they don't qualify for all of these other things," Senator Watt said.

 

OPPOSING CASUALISATION: Senator Murray Watt in Rockhampton to talk with Aurizon staff.
OPPOSING CASUALISATION: Senator Murray Watt in Rockhampton to talk with Aurizon staff.

Senator Watt said the State Government had recently introduced legislation that would regulate labour hire companies to ensure they met certain standards and crack down on companies exploiting their workers.

"We know that more needs to be done at a Federal level, that's why Federal Labor will introduce a national licensing scheme to regulate labour hire when in government," Senator Watt said.

Mr Watt accused the Federal Government and the LNP's Central Queensland MPs of saying nothing about the issue and spending a "small amount of time" with CQ miners and "forgetting that they are their constituents".

"Central Queensland workers need strong representatives that are going to fight to make sure their jobs are secure. If the LNP isn't prepared to do it, then the Labor Party will," he said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has vehemently denied the claim that she had forgotten her constituents.

"I have and always will support the mining sector and the people who work in it. I stood up against 100% FIFO leading to a change in legislation," she said.

"I have been out to the mining towns of Capricornia a number of times in the last few months and will be in Tieri this week, where the issue of casualisation has been one of many discussion points with workers in the mining sector.

 

 

WORKING TOWARDS SOLUTION: Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry is trying to find a balance between the needs of employers and employees.
WORKING TOWARDS SOLUTION: Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry is trying to find a balance between the needs of employers and employees.

Ms Landry said she wanted to find a solution that provides workers the job security they need, giving regional towns the ability to attract families and keep business open.

"I will fight for a solution that protects workers but doesn't cripple business in the process.

"Since I raised this with (Employment) Minister Cash earlier this year, we've seen amendments made by the Fair Work Commission whereby workers covered under 85 modern awards have the right to request full or part-time employment status after 12 months.

Ms Landry said she understood and sympathised with the challenges casualisation had for regional and remote workers and said she would continue pushing this at a federal level to find a real and workable solution.

"For many sectors, casual employment works well for both the employee and the employer, so long as the economy is strong," she said.

"The best thing any government can do to help workers is support investment to grow the economy and create competition for workers.

"Job security in the mining sector will be strengthened by competition for workers, which will only happen if mining developments are allowed to continue."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  aurizon brendan o'connor casualisation enterprise agreement fair work act insecure work labour hire les moffitt michelle landry murray watt

