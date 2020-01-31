‘The inseparables’ to face off face off O’shea’s day in the sun

Looking ahead are Gracemere trainer Jim O'Shea and yesterday's winners Barachiel (grey) and Spring Creek.

Rockhampton trainer Jim O’Shea’s pair of equine ATM’s in Spring Creek and Barachiel are Brisbane bound again next Saturday for the second time during their current preparation.

In what has become a regular occurrence recently, the pair dubbed “the inseparables” will clash in a $75K NMW Handicap (1400m) at Eagle Farm.

Just last Tuesday at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton, Spring Creek won her third race this campaign with a runaway 4.3 lengths win in an Open Handicap (1300m).

Somewhat out of character, Barachiel missed a place coming in 5.4 lengths away fifth behind his stablemate in a bunch of horses vying for the placings.

Trainer Jim O’Shea said at Callaghan Park trackwork yesterday morning that Tuesday’s winning jockey Chris Whiteley from the Gold Coast would ride Spring Creek.

“Chris wasn’t going to ride her (Spring Creek) in the race at Brisbane but after she won so impressively, he came to me and agreed to do so. I’m trying to get an apprentice to ride Barachiel and get some weight off him but have not confirmed an engagement for him yet.

It is just a shame they have to clash again in the same race”, O’Shea said.

The pair, raced on lease by O’Shea and his wife Dianne have been lucrative providers for the Gracemere couple.

Between them Barachiel and Spring Creek have won 19 races and run 27 placings earning just $950 short of $200,000 in stakes.

“After the Brisbane run, they will probably have a break for about six weeks and come back for the winter racing carnivals up this way all being well”, O’Shea said.

Central Queensland and Rockhampton owned horses have strong representation at Eagle Farm tomorrow.

Tom Button has the very capable and consistent pair of Gypsy Toff and The Tax Accountant engaged while Rockhampton owned and Gold Coast trainer Lota Creek Gold is suitably placed in a middle-distance race.

The Keppel Park races at Yeppoon tomorrow have been well supported with strong fields with 13 jockeys taking rides which is more than adequate.

Rockhampton based Tasha Chambers is being rewarded for putting in the hard yards with her busiest days race riding for a long time.

In recent months she has shed over 7kg through a committed diet and rigorous exercise regime whereby her weight is in the vicinity of 56kg.

Tasha rides Our Girl Tamiya (Class B); Spring Beat (Maiden); Csardas (BM 45); True Myth (BM 65) and Delago Edition (BM 60).

Fashions on the Field with valuable prizes is one of the highlights of the Rockhampton Jockey Club’s Saturday race meeting at Callaghan Park on February 15.

The Rockhampton Grammar School Race Day is billed as the first big social Saturday meeting for 2020 at Callaghan Park and over $2000 in prizes are listed for the Fashions On The Field.

Functions and luncheon ticket holders for either the 1881 Lounge or the Garden Party is the only way to ensure eligibility for the Fashions on the Field.

Another TAB race meeting will precede the Rockhampton Grammar School meeting as Callaghan Park will be the venue for Sunday races on February 9.

The Capricornia country racing circuit is getting back into the swing of things as well with Emerald racing February 8; Thangool (22/2) and Gladstone (29/2).