The inspiration behind these snazzy shirts

Taylah Cox, James Waterton, Darumbal Elder Ethel Speedy, Brett Davey, Darrel Crawford, Debbie Bock, Danni Waterton and Nicole Hancock at the North Rockhampton Special School.

Whenever Danielle Waterton wore to work the shirt her husband designed for his football team, the staff at North Rockhampton’s Special School took notice.

“They were always saying, “When is James going to design a shirt for us?”,” Mrs Waterton said.

Finally, the staff have new shirts designed by the Gangalu Inan man who learned painting from his father.

“My work is a contemporary take on traditional indigenous designs,” he said.

Mr Waterton first designed staff shirts for his co-workers in the area of youth support, and then for his football team.

Danni Waterton in the staff shirt her husband James designed for the North Rockhampton Special School

“I don’t market my art; people notice what I’ve already done and get in contact with me about a new design,” he said.

The shirts feature circles which depict yarning circles as well as water lilies and the rocks in the Fitzroy river.

The back includes the emblem of the North Rockhampton Special School which subscribes to the motto of Learning for Life.

The students are particularly taken by the frog emblem on the sleeve.