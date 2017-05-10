World-famous chef is sizzling his way to the Beef Capital

Chef Hiroyuki Sakai is on his way to Rocky. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

A WORLD famous chef is on his way to Rockhampton.

Iron Chef Hiroyuki Sakai has been secured for Beef Australia 2018 in Rockhampton from May 6-12.

Hiroyuki Sakai is a well-known Japanese Chef who specializes in French Cuisine.

Chef Sakai is most famous for being the second, and last, Iron Chef French on the Japanese television show Iron Chef, first appearing at the beginning of 1994 and continued his appearance in shows over nine seasons.

Chef Sakai has the third best winning percentage of the Iron Chefs.

Outside of Iron Chef, Chef Sakai is the owner and head chef of the restaurant La Rochelle, originally in Aoyama and then moved to Shibuya.

The restaurant was named after La Rochelle , a city in France where Sakai had spent some time as an apprentice.

"I'm really looking forward to attending Beef Australia, I love cooking with Australian Beef very much," Iron Chef Sakai said.

Beef Australia CEO Denis Cox said he was delighted to see the Iron Chef coming to Rockhampton.

"We are delighted to secure The Iron Chef to Beef Australia 2018," Mr Cox said.

"Chef Sakai is well known around the world and we look forward to him working his magic on some beautiful Australian beef."

As well as Chef Sakai, organisers have also secured homegrown talent Matt Golinski, returning for his second Beef Australia event, Tarek Ibrahim from the Middle East and Sam Burke from MLA.

Alistair Mcleod is also returning to showcase his skills, and Shane Bailey will be coming back on board, as the celebrity chef coordinator.