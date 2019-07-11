The Isaac roads council will invest in
THE Isaac region's extensive road network will receive an extensive facelift with more than $27 million allocated towards improvements.
The Isaac Regional Council road budget makes up more than half its investment into capital works.
Mayor Anne Baker said the council's focus on fundamentals for the 2019-2020 budget means a focus on the safety and quality of roads.
"Our road maintenance and infrastructure are a core service which have a huge impact on safety, travel time, flood access, freight and business in our region,” she said.
"Our recent budgets have been bolstered by millions in infrastructure restoration funding provided under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements, a joint initiative of the Commonwealth and Queensland governments.”
The NDRRA works in Isaac were completed in May.
Road works at a glance
- $1.785m region-wide resurfacing program to renew local sealed roads.
- $3.3m for regional gravel road resheeting program
- $16m Pasha Rd upgrade
- $800,000 from the Australian Government's Heavy Vehicle and Safety Productivity Program for 18 drainage structures
- $300,000 to replace three timber bridges on the Collaroy-Tierawoomba and Connors River-Collaroy roads.
- $1.3m for overlay, paving and sealing of existing unsealed roadway on Mackenzie River-Capella Rd
- $1.5m for Golden Mile Rd rehabilitation
- $175,000 for resurfacing in Clermont
- $2m for Mills Avenue project.
- $200,000 for improving school zones across the region.
- $200,000 for commencing the process of replacing Phillips Creek Bridge.
- $80,000 for engineering design work for the rehabilitation of Saraji Rd.
- $3.3m for a gravel resheeting program at Pioneer Rd, Bulliwalla Rd and Laglan Rd.