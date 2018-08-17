The key to good fish and chips: Fresh is best

YUM: Leanne Russell, owner of Leanne's on Berserker says freshness is the key to good fish and chips.

YUM: Leanne Russell, owner of Leanne's on Berserker says freshness is the key to good fish and chips. Maddelin McCosker

It started out as a challenge to open up her own fish and chip shop and Leanne Russell said she'd "give it a go”.

Fifteen years later, Ms Russell's Rockhampton business is still going strong.

Leanne's on Berseker has a reputation throughout Rockhampton as being one of the best fish and chip shops in town, regularly getting four or five star reviews online.

"I used to work for a take-away shop and I used to work at the Melbourne Fish Market back in the day,” she said.

"I got a challenge to open up my own (shop), so I gave it a go.”

The family business is so successful today, according to Mrs Russell, because of the quality of the seafood in Central Queensland.

"I think it's great, she said.

"We cook it fresh every day, we cut the fish ourselves and we cook it as we need it. I reckon that's the way to go.

"We order our seafood through Rosslyn Bay and Glenmore Seafood's and they're both really fresh.”

According to Mrs Russell, it all comes down to the freshness of the ingredients and the way it's all cooked.

She says a nice hot oil and making sure the fish is well cooked makes for delicious fish and chips.

