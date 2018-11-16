The key to keeping off the kilos

The study found a low-carbohydrate diet without changing calorie intake could help stop weight piling back on. Picture: iStock

SCIENTISTS have discovered how you can maintain weight loss over years and they say it may work better than focusing on conventional exercise and eating less.

A study in the British Medical Journal, out today, found switching to a low-carbohydrate diet without changing calorie intake could help stop weight piling back on.

A large trial discovered that more calories were burned when carbohydrate intake was low.

It is well known that energy expenditure declines with weight loss, as the body adapts by slowing metabolism and burning fewer calories, often resulting in weight regain.

"A low glycaemic load, high-fat diet might facilitate weight loss maintenance beyond the conventional focus on restricting energy intake and encouraging physical activity," study authors Cara Ebbeling and David Ludwig, from Boston Children's Hospital, wrote.

Nutrition Australia's Aloysa Hourigan said the findings were interesting but she recommended Queenslanders stick with the national dietary guidelines, as there was no one-size-fits-all when it came to weight loss or weight loss maintenance.

"It is common for people who have lost weight to end up reaching for carbohydrate-loaded processed snacks," she said.

"We already know that Australians are getting more than 30 per cent of their energy from discretionary foods."

The nutritionist said those who had lost weight and were fighting to keep it off should continue exercising and stay away from high-carb processed foods.

Trial participants had already lost 10 per cent of their body weight. Those on the low-carb diet burned 209-278 kilocalories a day more than those on the high-carb diet.

Researchers said weight loss over three years would equate to 10kg if there was no change in calorie intake.

Hormones involved in energy balance - ghrelin and leptin - changed in a potentially advantageous manner in participants assigned to the low carbohydrate diet compared with those assigned to the high carbohydrate diet.

The authors point to some study limitations but say this trial shows that dietary composition seems to affect energy expenditure independently of body weight.