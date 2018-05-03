Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beef Australia 2018 is set to draw in more than 90,000 people. The Beef Australia team are asking for locals to consider the homestay program.
Beef Australia 2018 is set to draw in more than 90,000 people. The Beef Australia team are asking for locals to consider the homestay program. Contributed
Whats On

The key to planning your visit to Beef Australia 2018

3rd May 2018 5:50 PM

THE grounds are ready, the cattle have been loaded, and the hats have been dusted off.

It's time for Beef Australia 2018 and The Morning Bulletin has everything you need to make the most out of this special event.

Each day we'll be bringing you coverage from the grounds on our website, with pages of photos in print each day along with the best stories from the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Beef Australia program
Beef Australia program Michelle Gately

We'll also have selected programs so you can see what's on and plan your time at the grounds.

If you want to plan ahead though, you can access the full Beef Australia 2018 program on our website.

The 148-page guide is your key to all competitions, special events and entertainment throughout the week.

You'll also find a comprehensive map of the grounds.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE PROGRAM.

beef australia beef australia 2018 whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Lowest rainfall in 60 years for western Qld town

    Lowest rainfall in 60 years for western Qld town

    Weather Cattle breeder Riley Dean says they're used to droughts, but this summer was even worse than usual - and he's one of the lucky ones

    One-man business turns into 50 year national enterprise

    premium_icon One-man business turns into 50 year national enterprise

    Business From a Frenchville home to 60+ offices throughout Australia

    Growler flies across Rocky's sky with rumbling sound

    premium_icon Growler flies across Rocky's sky with rumbling sound

    Community Plane spotters turned out to check out the $300 million aircraft

    Rocky hotel voted among world's top stays

    premium_icon Rocky hotel voted among world's top stays

    Business Survey analyses millions of guest reviews from around the world

    Local Partners