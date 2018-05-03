The key to planning your visit to Beef Australia 2018

Beef Australia 2018 is set to draw in more than 90,000 people. The Beef Australia team are asking for locals to consider the homestay program.

Beef Australia 2018 is set to draw in more than 90,000 people. The Beef Australia team are asking for locals to consider the homestay program. Contributed

THE grounds are ready, the cattle have been loaded, and the hats have been dusted off.

It's time for Beef Australia 2018 and The Morning Bulletin has everything you need to make the most out of this special event.

Each day we'll be bringing you coverage from the grounds on our website, with pages of photos in print each day along with the best stories from the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Beef Australia program Michelle Gately

We'll also have selected programs so you can see what's on and plan your time at the grounds.

If you want to plan ahead though, you can access the full Beef Australia 2018 program on our website.

The 148-page guide is your key to all competitions, special events and entertainment throughout the week.

You'll also find a comprehensive map of the grounds.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE PROGRAM.