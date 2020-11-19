‘The King’ lavishes praise on CQ’s Origin sensations

THE ‘King’, Wally Lewis, has hailed Cameron Munster and Harry Grant for their outstanding performances in last night’s State of Origin decider.

The Central Queensland duo starred in the Maroons’ defiant 20-14 win over the Blues in front of almost 50,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium.

Five-eighth Munster dominated in every department, a highlight of his game a series of kicks that sent debutant Edrick Lee over for the Maroons’ second try in the 36th minute.

His influence was so significant that he was awarded the Wally Lewis Medal for Player of the Series, despite missing 78 minutes of game two following a head knock.

Grant made his first foray into the Origin arena at the 24-minute mark – and his impact was immediate.

He had pundits raving and when he muscled his way to the line for a well-deserved try in the 63rd minute, they were saying he had cemented his place as Queensland’s hooker for the next 10 years.

Lewis was glowing in his praise of the 22 year old, who had a stellar NRL season with the Wests Tigers courtesy of an historic player loan arrangement with the Melbourne Storm.

“He’s a sensational player,” Lewis said of Grant on Nine’s Today Show this morning.

“To see the way that he handled it, he didn’t buckle under the pressure of Origin football. He was cool, calm and collected right the way through.

“He’s a rep player for a long, long time to come.”

Lewis was equally as effusive about Munster, who he said was “fantastic” and had really taken on a leadership role in the Queensland team.

He said his combination with skipper Daly Cherry-Evans would hold the Maroons in good stead for years to come.

“With the backbone of the side in Evans and Munster, I’m sure that they’re going to be very tough to beat over the next couple of years in particular.”

