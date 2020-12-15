‘The King’ on why Harry Grant is such a rare talent

SATURDAY, May 30, is circled in the diary of rugby league legend Wally Lewis.

That is the day Yeppoon’s Harry Grant announced his arrival on the NRL stage.

Grant debuted for the Wests Tigers in Round 3 against Cronulla and it’s a day Lewis will not forget.

“I was the one that said after Harry Grant’s first game in first grade ‘this kid is the most exciting young face in the game’. I said he will play for Queensland, he will play for Australia, it’s a matter of time,” Lewis said during his visit to Rockhampton.

Wally Lewis was in Rockhampton to promote his autobiography, My Life: Wally Lewis. (Image/Josh Woning)

“I’ve still got the date that I said it at Channel Nine. He was playing for the Tigers in the early game... I wrote it down and had it circled in my diary.

READ: Seagulls to the Storm: The rising star of rugby league

“He’s a young boy that has got enormous potential. He’s got plenty of time, plenty of space every time he works with the ball but it’s his own creativity rather than the opposition’s malfunctions in defence that allow him to get through.

“Very few footballers are blessed with that skill in the history of the game, but Harry Grant is one of those.

“He’s a good kid and I just can’t wait to watch how far he goes in the game.

Lewis was spruiking the talents of Grant and fellow Central Queenslander Cameron Munster following his book signing and Q&A session at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Sunday.

He was promoting his autobiography, Wally Lewis: My Life, which he described as a “warts and all” insight into his life on and off the footy field.

Rugby league legend Wally Lewis signed countless copies of his autobiography for footy fans at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Sunday.

He also did a book signing at QBD Books at Stockland Rockhampton this morning.

Lewis said Maroons were “sitting in a pretty good place” due in no small part to the likes of Grant and Munster.

Munster was influential that he was awarded the Wally Lewis Medal for Player of the Series, despite missing 78 minutes of game two following a head knock.

Lewis said his performances for Queensland this year were inspirational.

“He’s already shown how good he is, Cam,” he said.

“What he did this year... he proved to himself that he can make it at the top, rather than prove it to other people.

“The future of Queensland rugby league is sitting in a pretty good place at the moment because of the talent that’s ready to go on display and because of the great support from the fans.

“When we didn’t start all that well the fans didn’t turn on our guys, they gave them support and that made that win over NSW even more enjoyable than the previous ones.”