The lack of information is regrettable in such a sensitive matter

THE law doesn’t allow the public to be informed about how or why a teenager lit the fire that sparked the Capricorn Coast bushfire emergency.

That outcome doesn’t meet community expectations.

The bushfire that started at Cobraball ended up destroying 41 structures, including 15 homes and 12,000ha of vegetation.

Aerial view of Cobraball fire aftermath

Fortunately no lives were lost and there were no reports of serious injury.

There have been heartbreaking tales of property loss, with devastating consequences for a large number of people.

The teen responsible for the fire was placed on a restorative justice order, which can only be handed out by police if the offender has no criminal history and admits guilt. He has not been charged with any offences at this time.

No answers for CQ public why youth lit Cobraball fire

According to the Queensland Government, a restorative justice order is a process used in response to criminal behaviour and examines the impact on society: the harm caused to victims, family relationships and the community.

The purpose is to provide a safe environment where everyone involved can talk about what happened and what needs to happen to make things right.

The Children’s Court of Queensland Annual Report 2017–18 shows of those offenders and victims who participated in the restorative justice process, 97 per cent resulted in an agreement and 95 per cent who responded to a sat­isfaction survey were satisfied with the process and outcome.

So the system is well intentioned and successful but where does it leave the thousands of people who were impacted on income way? Surely they deserve some explanation about the fire.

I’m not suggesting the teenager be identified but the public should be given some information on how it started. It may have been reckless and not intentional – we don’t know.

To leave people to speculate allows rumour and hearsay to spread false facts and that is highly regrettable in such a sensitive matter.