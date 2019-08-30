The Lady and the Horse take shape in Hilker's studio

Jenny Hilker with the Lady in her Gracemere studio

JENNY Hilker's hand are blistered and bloody from a 13-hour stint on 'the Lady' who looms large in her custom studio on the outskirts of Gracemere.

She has taken 70 kilos of clay to date, and is shaped around 600 metres - that's two whole catering boxes - of alfoil, on her giant easel.

Mrs Hilker said she doesn't let go a piece until it's just right, whether that means backing away for a spell or working through to the wee hours.

It's a far cry from her previous business enterprises which included pet shops, aquariums, stock feed, hay farming and a florist.

Jenny Hilker's custom built studio outside Gracemere Jann Houley

"I never found running that kind of business particularly emotional,” she said. "Stressful, yes - with all the buying and wages and bills - but you get much more attached to this kind of product.

"Just the other day, my husband caught me hugging the horse before I had to send him to Brisbane.”

The horse is a smaller sculpture whose sleek haunches bely Hilker's fascination with the musculature beneath her subject's surface.

He has been shipped to Brisbane to be cast in bronze and also to be reverse moulded into silicon.

"I'm taking baby steps, building the confidence to do my own bronzing and pouring in resin,” Hilker said.

Jenny Hilker's horse sculpture

"It's hard to get good advice on how to proceed so I'm taking care not to mess things up.”

Her studio, which stands in a bamboo grove outside the family home she shares with her husband and two teenage daughters, has been designed to host masterclasses for up to eight people.

Hilker aims to pass on her growing knowledge and business prowess to other budding artists.

She said the hardest thing about art is the stigma that artists make their pieces 'for the love of it'.

"If you go into making art with the mentality you won't make money, then you won't,” she said.

"My business - the product and its development - is as much a work in progress as the pieces I sell.”