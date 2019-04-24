The Lakes Ck monument donated by those who stayed at home

DIRECT LINKS: Lakes Creek State School captains Maddison Hughes and Isabella Hiley at the Stenhouse Park monument. INSET: Maddison Jaggers McPhee, Tom Kerr and Riley Bloomfield.

DIRECT LINKS: Lakes Creek State School captains Maddison Hughes and Isabella Hiley at the Stenhouse Park monument. INSET: Maddison Jaggers McPhee, Tom Kerr and Riley Bloomfield. Jann Houley

A day before official Anzac Day ceremonies begin with tomorrow's dawn service, a group of veterans and school children gathered at a unique monument in North Rockhampton.

Master of Ceremonies Cr Tony Williams said the event was held on a school day to let children focus on the local significance of the Stenhouse Park monument which was funded by local workers forced to stay home while others went to war.

Maddison Jaggers McPhee, Tom Kerr and Riley Bloomfield at the Stenhouse Park monument Jann Houley

"The meatworkers in the slaughter and packing department were classed 'essential service' during World War II as they provided the packed meat which fed the troops,” Cr Tony Williams said.

"They passed the hat around to build this monument to their coworkers who went to serve.

"There are direct links between the names on this monument and some of the families whose children still attend Lakes Creek School, for example, which over 150 years old.”

Maddison Jaggers McPhee and Riley Bloomfield at the Stenhouse Park monument Jann Houley

The monument was moved from near Lakes Creek Hotel when the highway was widened, as were many of the large trees in Stenhouse Park.

The State government provided $10,000 for a recent upgrade and the Council paid for pathway improvements under the Community Benefit Fund.

The council is working with schools from around the Lakes Creek and Koongal suburbs to maintain a sense of civic pride in, and community ownership over the unique monument which is registered with the Australian War Museum.

Cr Williamson said he imagined the site would borrow inspiration from Anzac memorials on the coast renowned for their expansive landscaping and art installations.

"The school children are working on design projects on how to improve the appeal of the park, and I hope we'll install a permanent shade structure as well,” he said.

Students from Berkserker Street, Mount Archer and Lakes Creek State Schools and St Mary's Catholic Primary School addressed the official guests and veterans in attendance.

"We're here today to commemorate Anzac Day and all the fallen soldiers who fought for our freedom,” said the School Captains of Mt Archer School, Madison Jaggers McPhee and Riley Bloomfield, who will march ono Thursday.

Mr Tom Kerr worked at the meatworks after he returned from serving first as a forward scout and then in transport in Malaya from 1955-57.

"Malaya is more or less a forgotten campaign regardless, going for 13 years, it was one of the longest,” he said.

"One of the best things about getting schools getting involved in Anzac Day, these young ones will keep it going into the future, and remember what those who went to war did for them.

"It was a phenomenal turnout at last year's marches, one which I hope will just get bigger and better.”