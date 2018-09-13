The last car Robert Martinez was driving wasn't his

THE car murder victim Robert Martinez was last driving was not his, a court has heard.

The white Commodore belonged to Sahra Posadas, who first met Mr Martinez in prison while she was visiting her former partner.

Ms Posadas gave evidence in the trial of Ian Robert Armstrong and Daniel George Hong have both pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of interfering with a corpse in relation to Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett's murders.

Ms Posadas said Mr Martinez was going to do up the car for her so she had it towed to his Berserker home in January, 2013 while he was still in prison.

She said the next she heard anything about the white Commodore was when police found her living at a shelter and advised her it had been running red lights among other illegal traffic matters.

Ms Posadas said she then reported it stolen. Days later it had been found abandoned on Bowlin Rd.

Mr Martinez was last seen driving the car before he disappeared about March 2, 2013.

Former Rockhampton Regional Council local laws officer Natasha Wagland said she was issued the job of investigating the abandoned Commodore on Bowlin Rd on March 8 and first visited the vehicle on March 12.

She said the number plates and registration sticker did not match, so she took photographs of the vehicle and went back to her office where she issued a notice to the last known owner.

Ms Wagland said she returned on March 14 to place a sticker on the vehicle and another notice under the windscreen.

She said the car was in a good condition when she left.

Ms Wagland said the vehicle was located near the pound, which she visited daily for work, but noticed it had gone on March 20.

Another council worker, Paul Berry, who was working with council crews to repair Bowlin Rd after Cyclone Oswald crossed over on February 13 and visited the area on February 26 said he first noticed the car when he returned again on March 4.

"It was in a reasonable condition,” he said.

However, when Mr Martinez' partner Melissa McKenzie and his stepfather Edward Gosbee checked out the car on March 16, the windows were smashed, tyres slashed and clothes strewn throughout the car.

Ms Posadas said after she was notified of its location, she had the car towed to a friend's place in North Rockhampton and had cleaned out the clothes she described as being mens', womens' and childrens'.

She left the clothes at Mr Martinez' place just before police contacted her and seized the car because of the missing persons' investigation.