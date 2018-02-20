The latest from The Morning Bulletin Editor's desk

LOCAL news remains at the heart of what we do at The Morning Bulletin and our new-look website, launching today, promises to showcase the best of it even better.

From this afternoon, you will notice a cleaner, more modern look which matches the best-looking news sites in the country for both desktop and mobile.

Bolder headlines and better navigation will ensure you will be able to find the news that matters to you more quickly.

Click here to see all the things we've done to improve The Morning Bulletin's website.

Member for Capricornia Kirsten Livermore with Prime Minister Julia Gillard, in Derby Street during the Fitroy River flooding in 2011. It was on this day The Morning Bulletin started its campaign to pressure the government to make sure Rockhampton was never cut off by floodwaters for two weeks again. The campaign led to the building of the Yeppen bridge. Sharyn O'Neill

We're for You: We've launched a new campaign to highlight the difference we make to the Central Queensland community.

Click here if you want to read my thoughts on our We're for You campaign.

More drone action: THE Morning Bulletin is about to launch its latest high-tech gadget into the skies of Central Queensland to provide readers an even more comprehensive picture of what's happening in the region.

Morning Bulletin photographer and drone pilot Allan Reinikka with the paper's new drone. Michelle Gately ROK140218drone1

We've added a drone to our arsenal of news delivery equipment.

This means we'll now be able to bring even more amazing vision of the Central Queensland terrain, the big community events and news stories that break.

