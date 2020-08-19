Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MAP: Fitzroy Basin water plan area for the proposed Rookwood Weir.
MAP: Fitzroy Basin water plan area for the proposed Rookwood Weir.
News

The latest headlines in today's Morning Rewind

Vanessa Jarrett
Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
19th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HAPPY Wednesday and welcome to The Morning Rewind.

Here are the top headlines from yesterday, Tuesday August 19.

Harry's view on GKI project.
Harry's view on GKI project.

The Letters to the Editor and opinion pieces can be found here.

Queensland Senator and One Nation leader Pauline Hanson with One Nation candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery.
Queensland Senator and One Nation leader Pauline Hanson with One Nation candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery.

As the state election looms, the commitment of a high school for Emu Park is top on the list.

One Nation candidate Wade Rothery has committed his support.

Rodeo Jackpot at Shane Kenny's property, Destiny Downs, on Saturday, August 15.
Rodeo Jackpot at Shane Kenny's property, Destiny Downs, on Saturday, August 15.

In sport out at the Central Highlands rugby and a rodeo was on.

Check out the gallery of more than 100 photos here.

The 'financial investment wolf' – Cameron Douglas Scott – was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on August 17. The 41-year-old father-of-three swindled $5.6m from 41 people over 4.5 years between June 6, 2012, and January 8, 2017, operating under the business name Investment Cafe.
The 'financial investment wolf' – Cameron Douglas Scott – was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on August 17. The 41-year-old father-of-three swindled $5.6m from 41 people over 4.5 years between June 6, 2012, and January 8, 2017, operating under the business name Investment Cafe.

Our court report Kerri-Anne Mesner covered a case at Rockhampton District Court where a man was found guilty of swindling 40 people out of $5.6 million of their investment money.

The judge described it as a Ponzi scheme, read the full story here.

MAP: Fitzroy Basin water plan area for the proposed Rookwood Weir.
MAP: Fitzroy Basin water plan area for the proposed Rookwood Weir.

Rookwood Weir plans are progressing, with the latest announcement detailing where the water will go.

At least half will go to farmers, under new water trading zone.

See the full story here.

Kirwan State High School defeated St Brendan's College 24-16 in their Aaron Payne Cup Round 4 clash at Sologinkin Oval in Mackay. Photo: Callum Dick
Kirwan State High School defeated St Brendan's College 24-16 in their Aaron Payne Cup Round 4 clash at Sologinkin Oval in Mackay. Photo: Callum Dick

Lastly, the Aaron Payne has been big news this week.

See the match report of the St Brendan’s College vs. Kirwan State High here.

morning rewind morning rewind rockhampton tmb morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man punched male patron who touched women

        Premium Content Man punched male patron who touched women

        News A man who took the law into his own hands has been fined.

        Central Qld's ‘investor wolf’ swindled $5.6m from 41 victims

        Premium Content Central Qld's ‘investor wolf’ swindled $5.6m from 41 victims

        Crime Cameron Douglas Scott faces music over wide-scale theft

        Survey finds strong Keppel support for Emu Park High School

        Premium Content Survey finds strong Keppel support for Emu Park High School

        News 70 per cent of Keppel voters surveyed by One Nation were in favour of building a...

        ASPIRE CQ: Brahman Week time for Rocky to play CQ ace cards

        Premium Content ASPIRE CQ: Brahman Week time for Rocky to play CQ ace cards

        Opinion Warren Acutt discusses why now is important for Rockhampton to regain its title as...