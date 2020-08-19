The latest headlines in today's Morning Rewind
Here are the top headlines from yesterday, Tuesday August 19.
As the state election looms, the commitment of a high school for Emu Park is top on the list.
One Nation candidate Wade Rothery has committed his support.
In sport out at the Central Highlands rugby and a rodeo was on.
Our court report Kerri-Anne Mesner covered a case at Rockhampton District Court where a man was found guilty of swindling 40 people out of $5.6 million of their investment money.
Rookwood Weir plans are progressing, with the latest announcement detailing where the water will go.
At least half will go to farmers, under new water trading zone.
Lastly, the Aaron Payne has been big news this week.
