The laws you’ll break if you join bridge protest

Protesters planning to shut down the Story Bridge on Saturday to highlight the plight of asylum seekers could be arrested for committing any one of a "broad range" of offences, police have warned.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski warned police were prepared "for whatever happens" and would arrest anyone doing the wrong thing.

He said, aside from possible breaches of health directives, protesters could face other repercussions for breaching both traffic regulations and criminal laws.

"We'll be there on Saturday with a very large police presence to make sure that bridge is not disrupted and if anyone acts unlawfully they can expect action," he said.

"Once they enter on the road, they're committing an offence - unless they are traffic user abiding by the traffic laws … it's an unlawful act.

"We'll take action."

Mr Gollschewski said there's a "variety of offences" protesters could be committing based on their plans to shut down the bridge.

"It starts with breaches under ... traffic regulations (and) it also then goes to police being able to give directions to make sure that lawful activities continue to be able to happen.

"That contravention of a police direction is another offence that can occur.

"There's a broad range of things that will be at our disposal."

