A man was caught with a bunch of marijuana plants in his wardrobe. PHOTO: FILE PHOTO/QPS
Crime

The lie, the weed and the wardrobe: Plants ratted out

Shayla Bulloch
19th Dec 2019 1:00 PM
A WOODEN wardrobe led a man through the doors of a courtroom instead of Narnia after he converted it into a fully-functioning marijuana grow tent.

Colin William Jones told Caloundra Magistrates Court someone "ratted" him out after police raided his Battery Hill home and found five marijuana plants growing inside a wardrobe.

The plants ranged between 15cm and 30cm tall and were housed inside the converted wardrobe in Jones' garage.

Police also found drug utensils on his kitchen bench on November 27.

Jones claimed the marijuana was only for personal use to treat his insomnia but magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist questioned whether that was true.

He was fined $650 and no conviction was recorded.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

