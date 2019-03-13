The life of Brian

Livingstone Shire Citizen of the Year for 2019 Brian Dorey with Mayor Bill Ludwig.

LOCAL legend Brian Dorey celebrates 90 years of a whirlwind life this month, culminating in a birthday bash at Yeppoon Town Hall to share anecdotes, memorable moments and to remember the extraordinary events of his life and to celebrate that he is most certainly not done yet.

Curiosity, a quest for adventure and opportunity lured the seven-member Dorey family from New South Wales to Queensland and Yeppoon in 1963.

Since that time, Stanley Brian Dorey has thrown himself into every aspect of the community which he now calls home and continues to be involved with multiple clubs and not-for-profit organisations on the Capricorn Coast.

The family found the coast's scenic appeal, tropical environment, lifestyle and the sleepy hollow of the town's then 2500 population irresistible.

Brian said the family invested in the unknown, when they bought the freehold Cooee Bay general store and home on two blocks with absolute beach frontage.

Within 12 months Brian had become a Capricorn Coast news correspondent for the Australian Broadcasting Commission and The Morning Bulletin, which led to a stellar 37-year career as a senior journalist.

Brian was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 1970.

After selling the store and house on two blocks in 1973, the family invested in land and units and had built five homes and sold four by 2006.

Brian was elected to Livingstone Shire Council in 1973. The move triggered an amazing, adrenalin-charged journey through time. Each experience increased the pace which never stopped until November 21, 2011, at about midnight, a heart attack struck.

The journey continued after some body modifications (triple bypass) and a determination to slow down.

Brian said the experience was humbling and demonstrated clearly the value of his wife, family, friends and people who are committed to be dependable, loyal, with a team spirit that can be motivated by enthusiasm.

Brian said he has been humbled by their support because everything that has been achieved was their achievement as much as his own.

From the Capricorn Coast community and this journalist who has witnessed his hard work and dedication to the region, happy 90th birthday Brian and may you celebrate many more.