The Lion who could unlock trade period

BRISBANE'S Lewis Taylor looks set to join Sydney Swans in a move which could pave way for Carlton to secure Tom Papley.

Taylor, 24, has emerged a key domino in the final two days of the trade period because he could replace Papley in a small forward role at the Swans.

While the Swans are reluctant to let Papley go, they are courting Taylor with a three-year deal as a potential straight replacement.

The deal could also have ramifications for the Joe Daniher deal as Papley's move to Carlton could net the Swans pick No. 9 from the Blues.

Sydney could then offer pick No. 5 and No. 9 to Essendon for Daniher but the Bombers are adamant they will not release Daniher without an extraordinary deal.

Carlton want Papley to help provide the ground level threat and tackling pressure the Blues have been lacking this year.

Eddie Betts has also joined the Blues but Papley's defensive pressure is seen as the missing ingredient alongside gun talls Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow.

A Rising Star winner, Taylor played only five games this season and has fallen out of favour at Brisbane following the arrival of electric goal kicker Charlie Cameron.

Brisbane wants a second-round pick in exchange for Taylor but there is certain to be some haggling over the 112-gamer's trade worth which has taken a hit in 2019.

Taylor was the 2014 Rising Star winner. Picture: Colleen Petch

The Lions already have two third-round picks in next month's national draft and want something better than those picks No. 52 and No. 55 for Taylor.

His contested ball winning skills and ability to be smart around goals and push up into the midfield appeals to the Swans.

Essendon has also help preliminary discussions about pulling off deals for big-bodied midfielders Tom Cutler (Brisbane) and Aiden Bonar (GWS Giants).

The Lions and Giants both want second-round picks from the Bombers for the pair.

Bonar was taken with pick No. 11 two years ago and will struggle to break into the Giants' senior side next year, while Cutler has also received interest from Sydney.

Essendon's first offer to Brisbane for Cutler was believed to be No. 65 but the Lions have rejected that fourth-round selection for the out-of-contract wingman.

Taylor’s teammate, Tom Cutler, also looks to be on the move. Picture: Getty Images

Cutler is out of contract at the end of the season after a tough year dealing with injury.

If the Lions and Bombers are unable to secure a deal, the Swans could swoop or even try and convince Cutler to take his chances in the national draft.

The Bombers' Jayden Laverde is also up for grabs but there appears to be minimal interest in the midfielder-forward.

Laverde played 10 games this year and managed 40 matches over his five years in the AFL.

Essendon is also circling Carlton back-up ruckman Andrew Phillips to replace Zac Clarke in red and black next season.

Carlton has made a move on Hawthorn ruckman Marc Pittonet, leaving Phillips open to a move to Tullamarine.