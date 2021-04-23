The list of issues behind Christensen’s shock move

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen has announced he will not recontest the seat of Dawson at the next federal election. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen has announced he will not recontest the seat of Dawson at the next federal election. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Maverick MP George Christensen has listed the issues causing him concern - and one of the reasons he has decided to step away from the political hot seat - in a video posted on social media.

This follows his shock announcement on Thursday that he will not recontest the seat of Dawson in the next federal election.

"Our politics just does not seem to be working when it comes to the issues that matter to me and to many others," he said.

These included "enshrining religious liberty, protecting the unborn, ensuring freedom of speech including online speech", all topics for which he has come under fire for his outspoken opinions.

"Installing cheap coalfired power so we can support jobs, ensuring we keep Australian land and strategic assets out of the hands of the Chinese communist party and preferable in Australian hands," he said.

George Christensen will not run in the next federal election. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

More stories:

Tales from underground: Qld's most haunted mine sites

Country singer tracks back to Mackay for album release tour

"Unfortunately I'm not so sure any more that these issues can be properly fixed by legislations and via the ballot box.

"I've also had substantial issue with how the pandemic has been handled and used to remove our freedoms and restrict our liberty, mainly by state premiers.

"And we need to push back on restrictions on doctors saying what they want to say, on doctors making ultimate treatments available to their patients, on these forced mask mandates and most importantly on the de facto mandate of vaccines."

Mr Christensen took the opportunity to hit out at the "notion of a vaccine passport" urging his constituents to stop any push by "big corporations and state governments denying services to people who don't vaccinate".

"I think that on all of these issues and more I can potentially have a stronger, more unfiltered voice outside of our parliament," he said.

The video posted late Thursday night on his Facebook page has already garnered more than 5000 views.

Critics have also taken the opportunity to slam the outspoken politician on social media, but Mr Christiansen has responded with a meme that read: "So many lefties celebrating that I'm not contesting the next election … it almost makes we want to run again."

Dawson MP George Christensen is asking US President Donald Trump to pardon Julian Assange before he leaves the White House. Picture: George Christensen, YouTube.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Mr Christensen said despite his concerns with the future of politics - and he emphasised politics, "not our government" - he remained a strong supporter of the Liberal National Party "on many of the issues that I'm passionate about".

He said he was confident the LNP would be re-elected and that Dawson would vote for a Liberal National candidate.

He thanked the people of Dawson for "putting their faith and their trust in me" over the past four terms, and before that when he was twice elected to Mackay council.

"Believe it or not I've actually been in elected office in this region for more than 17 years," Mr Christensen said.

Another reason behind his move to step back from politics was to spend more time with his family, who had been caught up overseas because of the pandemic but was now in the country.