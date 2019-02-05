The local community groups set to receive state funding

CASHED UP: Steve Rye, Barry O'Rourke and Commander William Reurich on an Australian Volunteer Coast Guard vessel to receive funding.

SMART iFloor systems, musical equipment and some outboard motors are in the State Government's shopping trolley for the recent round of community funding.

Nine local community groups have received a total of $235,048.19 in funding from the latest round of a government grants fund.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said round 98 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund allowed worthy organisations across Rockhampton to benefit from the grants.

"I'm pleased to be part of a government that is ensuring these organisations can continue their important work,'' he said.

"This funding means more valuable resources and services for community members, making a direct impact where it's been identified as needed most.

"Our community, along with communities across Queensland, is receiving a much-needed boost to support the development of various projects and initiatives as the GCBF enters its 25th year.

"More than 600 not-for-profit community groups statewide shared in more than $13 million from the most recent funding round.”

Groups that received funding during this round include:

. Rockhampton Special School to install iFloor system and sensory equipment - $31,403.17

. Crescent Lagoon State School Parents and Citizens Association to upgrade tuckshop - $16,791

. Rockhampton and District Indoor Bowling Association Inc to upgrade facility - $35,000

. Rockhampton Table Tennis Association Inc to upgrade facility - $21,473.72

. Rocky Outrigger Canoe Club Inc to purchase two-man canoes - $20,000

. Rotary Club of Rockhampton South Inc to upgrade facility - $28,680.30

. Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association Incorporated to purchase trailer and outboard motor - $27,000

. Rockhampton Musical Union Choir Incorporated to purchase equipment and transport - $19,700

. Vision 21 - Advancing Rural Initiatives Association Inc to conduct community leadership program - $35,000.

Mr O'Rourke said the good news continued for community groups with the opening of a new round of funding.

"Round 100 of the GCBF is now open for applications until February 28,” he said.

"Whether you've applied before or are applying for the first time, I encourage not-for-profit community groups from all sectors to apply for a grant, with funding between $500 and $35,000 on offer.

"These grants could significantly contribute to the success of an eligible start-up, social enterprise, or a more established community organisation.

"If you're looking for the financial support to enable you to make a more valuable contribution to the community, then this is your chance.”

The GCBF, which is part of the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation, is Queensland's largest one-off grants program, distributing about $55 million annually.