For the love of cheese: Gearing up for Food and Wine fest

Janelle and John Evans are ready for the food and wine fest this weekend.

DEEP IN 50 kilos of cheese John Evans is gearing up for the busiest time of the year for his small business.

John is the owner of Archer Cottage Cheese Lovers, a gourmet cheese business. He started up the cheese shop five years ago as he felt there was a need, and it tied in neatly with his wholesale food business, Rockhampton Fine Foods.

Archer Cottage Cheese Lovers has a stall at Capricorn Food and Wine Festival, which kicked off last night, selling a range of platters from a French cheese to top-end high quality cheeses and a charcuterie platter with meat.

Mr Evans estimated he ordered more than 50 kilos of cheese for the weekend.

He has been attending the festival for the last five years and commends the organisers.

Last year the festival moved to Rod Laver Plaza, following the riverfront upgrades.

Mr Evans said it has only gotten better since the move.

"It's a good location. The locals support it well and it's just a good vibe," he said.

A self-confessed cheese monger himself, Mr Evans is passionate about sharing the knowledge of a good cheese. The cheeses he sells cannot be compared to what you can get in a supermarket.

"It just brings it up to another level," he said.

"One of the highlights I note is people don't like blue cheeses and they try ours and they like it … people are quite impressed and blown away by the quality."

Mr Evans hosts regular tastings and opening days at his Archer St store.

The most popular cheese for Rockhampton people are the triple cream brie from Gippsland Victoria and a French cheese, Le Dauphin.