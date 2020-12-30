The ‘lowest’ point of Phoebe’s life revealed

Former WAG Phoebe Burgess has shared some of her most personal images on social media, including her lowest point in life.

In what looks to be around the time of her separation from footballer Sam Burgess, she captioned an image of herself holding her young daughter while heavily pregnant in response to a request for a photo at her "lowest when nobody knew".

In another shot, holding her second born, baby son, Billy, with her eyes looking like she had been crying was captioned with "heartbreak".

Phoebe Burgess has posted a series of emotional photos on her Instagram story.

The couple split in October 2019.

There are happier times though, with another Instagram story showing her two young children riding bikes and another of them playing.

An image of Burgess lying on the ground with her two children was in response to a request for an image representing "happiness after heartbreak".

A happy memory was represented again by a shot of Burgess with the children and the caption: "Knowing, even at the s**ttiest times in life, that we are capable of feeling unbridled joy."

Phoebe Burgess and husband Sam have gone through a public fallout.

The couple were married in a lavish wedding ceremony on her parents' Southern Highlands property in 2015.

Phoebe Burgess says she embraces being a single mother.

Expat Brit Burgess retired from rugby league at the end of last year after a career-ending shoulder injury.

In an interview with the Telegraph's Stellar magazine earlier this year, Phoebe spoke of life as a single parent.

"I had an idea about how I wanted them to grow up and that's not going to happen now," she told Stellar.

"But I'm adjusting and I embrace being their mum every day. And if that's being a single mum, then I'll embrace that as well. I'm just trying to keep up with them at the moment and make sure they're surrounded by love, regardless of how that family looks."

Phoebe and former husband Sam Burgess. Picture: Instagram