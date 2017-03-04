The major talking points from round one at Browne Park

THE PNG Hunters tonight blew out the CQ Capras round one celebrations with a 22-16 win at Browne Park.

In a strange match, where all signs pointed towards a Capras win with minutes remaining, the Hunters produced the goods when it mattered most.

But it was far from a disappointing scenario for the CQ outfit. The positives far outweighed the negatives and coach Kim Williams expressed his pride post match.

One major blemish, star five-eighth Reece Baker left the field after 40 minutes with rib-cartilage damage. He will go for scans.

Here are the big talking points following the game.

1. Krys Freeman is an elite hooker in the Intrust Super Cup competition. Making his Capras debut with his father Gary sitting in the stands, the flame-haired hooker put in an outstanding shift. He tackled his heart out for 80 minutes, directed his forwards around a la Cam Smith and darted when he should. He combination with his halves looks sharp and his brains are a class above. He should be very proud of his debut, his father surely will be. His only blemish, missing all four side-line conversions.

2. The Capras left hand edge is a force to be reckoned with. Winger Ken Tofilau crossed for a hat-trick on debut and could have had more. You wouldn't know it was his first real game outside star centre Justin Tavae. Back rower Guy Williams had a fine game and chimed in with strong offloads. When dynamic Maipele Morseu sweeps into the play look out. It looks like a go to play.

3. Matt Groat can whack a bloke. The giant prop put two of the Hunters to sleep with monster bell-ringers. He played tough, and alongside Oliver Percy, gave a new dimension in the go-forward. Both players were guilty of turning over-aggression into penalties which hurt the side. But all in all and great display from the engine room. Bench forwards Bill Cullen and Jack Kavanagh were only a touch behind in the standard set.

4. Goal kicking was a problem last year and again it is the same culprit. Yes, all four tries were scored on the sideline, but in the end it made all the difference. It is a tough ask kicking under fatigue out wide but Williams must find a more surer converted.

5. Poor discipline is one area that must be rectified. And fast. Eight penalties in the first half gave the Hunters a handy lead, which, against the top top sides, will be a death kneel. The Hunters opened their account with a penalty in front of the posts just two minutes in and that trend continued the whole first half. It improved drastically in the second stanza but the damage had been done.

6. Kim Williams is only 18 months into his gig here in Rockhampton. His side is a work in progress but they are looking like a team full of winners. The fought hard and fought well. They looked the better side and for a while, had PNG on the ropes. A lack of a final gear to shift into with 10 to go saw them miss two very valuable competition points. They are a side on the move. They lost no fans with their display tonight.