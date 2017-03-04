34°
Sport

The major talking points from round one at Browne Park

Matty Holdsworth
| 4th Mar 2017 9:01 PM Updated: 9:10 PM
Capras: Krys Freeman.
Capras: Krys Freeman. Allan Reinikka ROK040217acapras1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE PNG Hunters tonight blew out the CQ Capras round one celebrations with a 22-16 win at Browne Park.

In a strange match, where all signs pointed towards a Capras win with minutes remaining, the Hunters produced the goods when it mattered most.

But it was far from a disappointing scenario for the CQ outfit. The positives far outweighed the negatives and coach Kim Williams expressed his pride post match. 

One major blemish, star five-eighth Reece Baker left the field after 40 minutes with rib-cartilage damage. He will go for scans. 

Here are the big talking points following the game.

1. Krys Freeman is an elite hooker in the Intrust Super Cup competition. Making his Capras debut with his father Gary sitting in the stands, the flame-haired hooker put in an outstanding shift. He tackled his heart out for 80 minutes, directed his forwards around a la Cam Smith and darted when he should. He combination with his halves looks sharp and his brains are a class above. He should be very proud of his debut, his father surely will be. His only blemish, missing all four side-line conversions.

2. The Capras left hand edge is a force to be reckoned with. Winger Ken Tofilau crossed for a hat-trick on debut and could have had more. You wouldn't know it was his first real game outside star centre Justin Tavae. Back rower Guy Williams had a fine game and chimed in with strong offloads. When dynamic Maipele Morseu sweeps into the play look out. It looks like a go to play.

 

New Capras recruit Ken Tofilau.
New Capras recruit Ken Tofilau. Chris Ison ROK301116ccapras1

3. Matt Groat can whack a bloke. The giant prop put two of the Hunters to sleep with monster bell-ringers. He played tough, and alongside Oliver Percy, gave a new dimension in the go-forward. Both players were guilty of turning over-aggression into penalties which hurt the side. But all in all and great display from the engine room. Bench forwards Bill Cullen and Jack Kavanagh were only a touch behind in the standard set.

4. Goal kicking was a problem last year and again it is the same culprit. Yes, all four tries were scored on the sideline, but in the end it made all the difference. It is a tough ask kicking under fatigue out wide but Williams must find a more surer converted.

5. Poor discipline is one area that must be rectified. And fast. Eight penalties in the first half gave the Hunters a handy lead, which, against the top top sides, will be a death kneel. The Hunters opened their account with a penalty in front of the posts just two minutes in and that trend continued the whole first half. It improved drastically in the second stanza but the damage had been done.

6. Kim Williams is only 18 months into his gig here in Rockhampton. His side is a work in progress but they are looking like a team full of winners. The fought hard and fought well. They looked the better side and for a while, had PNG on the ropes. A lack of a final gear to shift into with 10 to go saw them miss two very valuable competition points. They are a side on the move. They lost no fans with their display tonight.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Where you need to be for the best live music

IF YOU’RE into music, this city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

The major talking points from round one at Browne Park

The major talking points from round one at Browne Park

Who starred for the Central Queensland side in tonight's narrow loss to the PNG Hunters in Rockhampton

Popular Rockhampton service station closes for maintenance

The Caltex Truckstop in North Rockhampton has been fenced off.

The site will remained closed until works are complete

Over 100 Rocky locals join MS swimathon

Rachel Kerr, Katelin Balderson and Hayden Busk at the MS Swimathon Rockhampton CQ University Community Sports Centre. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

Swimathon runs until 6pm at CQUniversity Community Sports Centre

Career change: From building houses to building bodies

GETTING FIT: Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning's Shaun Housman is celebrating the gym's third year in business by moving out of the construction industy and into full-time training.

Shaun finds his perfect fit as gym gears up for birthday bash

Local Partners

WATCH: Birds of a feather flock to Rocky

Bird sale at the showgrounds this weekend

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

How the 457 visa ban will affect Rockhampton's unemployed

Will banning 457 visa workers from fast food improve our employment?

Controversial scrapping labelled "band-aid solution” by expert

Watch search and rescue exercise on Capricorn Coast today

Yeppoon Coast Guard tows a boat back to Rosslyn Bay from Finlays Reef on Thursday, April 23.Photo contributed.

Insight into the Coast Guard's life

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

What's on across the region this weekend

Underground Opera is returning for it's 10th year with a string of shows, coming to Rockhampton from March 3 - 5,

Wide range of events for all ages and interests

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

WHEN Sunshine Coast mother Evonne stands in the crowd at Adele's Sunday show in Brisbane, one song will be more familiar than the rest.

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

Yvonne Sampson joins the big league in new footy channel

Yvonne Sampson in Mackay

"There is nothing like rugby league."

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

How to get to and from Adele’s show at the Gabba in Brisbane

Translink schedules extra services for Adele in Brisbane

What's on across the region this weekend

Underground Opera is returning for it's 10th year with a string of shows, coming to Rockhampton from March 3 - 5,

Wide range of events for all ages and interests

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! - A BIG family home with room for everyone - Watch the children play and enjoy family and friends on the REAR...

For Sale or For Lease Single Storey CBD Building

107 East St, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Arguably, in the busiest retail section of the Mall, opposite Rivers and ... Sale $895,000...

Arguably, in the busiest retail section of the Mall, opposite Rivers and Stewart's, close to a Medical Centre and Chemist Warehouse this single level building is...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $509,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

PARENTS PARADISE, KIDS ADVENTURE LAND!

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $530,000 NEG

Situated on 1 acre, this large, low set, unique, family home is located in a prestigious cul-de-sac and provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive...

Ocean View living on One Level!

10 Ridge Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $555,000

With sophisticated modern style, this premium Lammermoor Beach property has been designed with family living in mind, and its practicality is matched only by the...

The Time To Buy Is NOW!

8 Hoffmann Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $325,000

This neat and tidy property is well positioned on a corner block with dual access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Norman Gardens. With a freshen up and a new coat of...

Vacant Land on Prime Highway Frontage

24 Hall Road, Gracemere 4702

Residential Land Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is ... Offers to...

Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is this prime site. * 8,617m2 * Approximately 50m frontage * Gateway to...

Vacant Land on Prime Highway Frontage

24 Hall Road, Gracemere 4702

Commercial Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is ... Offers to...

Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is this prime site. * 8,617m2 * Approximately 50m frontage * Gateway to...

Affordable Block, Close To The River

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

Residential Land This amazing 558m2 block is ready for you to build on today, ... $95,000

This amazing 558m2 block is ready for you to build on today, only a 2-minute walk to the Fitzroy river. Offering you a flat block, fenced on 3 sides, a blank...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

How one real estate agency sold $6.5m in property in 28 days

SNAPPED UP FAST: Pat O'Driscoll sold this house at 15 Bapaume St, Wandal to a first home buyer for $230,000. It was on the market for less than a week. It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a garage at the rear of home.

"There seems to be more people in the market purchasing."

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!