The man behind Metro Builders

GONE BUST: Yeppoon builder and home owner Glen Finning's, pictured at his Lammermoor home in 2015, has put his business into voluntary administration. Madeline McDonald

METRO Builders has apologised for leaving customers in the lurch after the troubled business entered into liquidation.

The business shut its doors on Friday with 24 homes still under construction and $2 million owed to sub-contractors, suppliers, and home owners.

Metro Buildings, which falls under parent company Red Group, has now been signed over to an unknown administrator with no warning to current staff or clientele.

Attempts to contact owner Glen Finning have been unsuccessful with neighbours reportedly seeing removal trucks coming and going from his $2.6 million Lammermoor home.

In a note left on the office door in Queen St, Yeppoon, Mr Finning explained that despite the company injecting personal funds into the business and working closely with a financial advisor, they had faced many challenges that were hard to overcome.

"The business has now become unsustainable,” the note read.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of our immediate closure and will begin liquidating all of our business operations. All build enquiries will now be dealt with through the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.”

The note went on to explain that their customers had always been the heart of the business in the changing economic landscape.

"We have strived to build quality home for many families. We have supported local trades and businesses, offered training opportunities for young apprentices and supported local community groups,” the note continued.

"We would like to thank our customers , staff, trades and suppliers for your support during our time of trade.

"We understand this will be an extremely difficult time for everyone and we are sincerely sorry.”

Talking to The Morning Bulletin in 2012, the Emerald turned Rockhampton business man admitted he purchased a house when he was young and instead of paying the mortgage, he spent the money on himself "going on holidays”, leaving him with no money for the property.

"But you definitely learn from things like that,” he said.

Six years on and Mr Finning has now seen his Rockhampton and Yeppoon construction business enter into voluntary administration.

The Morning Bulletin contacted the QBCC asking for information about the voluntary administration before 10am yesterday but did not receive a response by deadline.