The man behind our sporting stars

GLEN Hansen has become a renowned name in Rockhampton's sporting scene.

From training power lifters, to working with the Capricorn Claws, to signing on with the Capras for next season and working with locals on their goals to lose weight and even climb Mount Everest, Mr Hansen is a man of many talents.

The Rockhampton based Head Coach has been responsible for the success of many local athletes who have sung his praises regarding his hands on and conscientious coaching practises.

He worked with the likes of Sam Thomasson who won Bronze at the World Powerlifting Championships in 2016.

Swimmer Jacob Spark credited Mr Hansen earlier this month for his impressive performance at the Pacific Games this year, and for getting him through to the Commonwealth Games trials next year.

Mr Hansen also worked his Jacob's sister Sheridan when she represented Australia in the Junior World Cycling Championships.

Glen Hansen at Vector Health. Allan Reinikka ROK291217ahansen4

"When you start to look back over seven years and you realise how many people you've helped to go far... it's sort of what you look for, it's what you want,” Mr Hansen said.

"There's so much talent in Rockhampton and it's really pleasing when you see someone of that talent that's been prepared to work really hard and put his head down and have a crack. It's super satisfying. It's why I do the job.

"It's like having your own support network to help you try and achieve your goals.

"When I first moved up to Rocky, I noticed a lot of raw talent... it's really expensive to travel where need to go so they don't always get the opportunity they need.”

Mr Hansen began his career straight out of high school when he went to the University of Queensland.

He began to volunteer with Queensland Cricket and Queensland Athletics and soon moved on to an internship at the Brisbane Bears (now the Brisbane Lions), where he learnt the basics of strength and conditioning.

Throughout his career, he has had a taste of many different styles of training and has picked up a range of skills along the way from his various coaches.

"The basics still work... it's all in the application, it's how you apply,” Mr Hansen said.

Glen Hansen developed the CQ sports training centre in 2010. Allan Reinikka ROK291217ahansen1

What Mr Hansen began to notice though, was not how important it is to go hard or go home, but the breaking down of technique which has seen him successfully train up vying athletes for their specific strengths.

When he began to coach, he "could only coach people just like [him]”, with "the same set of values” and the same thought process.

However, his study in sports psychology broadened his understanding of different training methods and led him to delve into "how and why people do things”.

"The first value of our business is non-judgemental,” he said.

"What I've learned over the years is that it doesn't matter you think, it's what the person in front of you thinks and what they value... you've got to make people feel valued.

"I regularly train people now that don't even like exercise.

"I like to train with a purpose. If I'm training, I like to be thinking 'why am I training, what am I training for?'

"Every session has to have an outcome... whether it's a technique outcome or an objective performance based outcome.”

An athlete himself in his younger years, Mr Hansen saw a demand for a multifaceted sporting facility that focused on many diverse areas including physiotherapy, techniques and training.

It was in 2010 that he brought Vector Health to life; a "multi-disciplinary” centre which has gone from only two staff to now a talented team of seven.

However, Vector Health has had its struggles, particularly in keeping a consistent staffing body, and although Mr Hansen has advertised nation-wise, he is struggling to find a physiotherapist to fit a "specialist role”.

Despite many new recruits eventually "running away” from Rocky, Vector Health's team is a powerhouse.

According to Mr Hansen, the team focuses on a "collective approach”.

Glen Hansen at Vector Health. Allan Reinikka ROK291217ahansen2

"Everyone works together to work for that one person... everyone gets treated as the purely individual person that they are,” he said.

"Every single person gets their own plan... we work on you and every person is different.”

The centre offers the public a junior athletic program, which starts "with a baseline level of just moving your own body weight, technique and form, and basic things like core strength, mobility strength and power”.

The program runs in the afternoon and also offers morning programs which are "more specific to each athlete”.

"Each athlete gets their own program, they get to work with an overarching coach for that program and are programmed by one of our coaches and that coach responsible for their progress through term,” Mr Hansen said.

"It gets quite specific with individual sport athletes.

"A part of it is also the contact sport development program which looks at extra core strength and training.”

The program offers specific sessions for specific sports, and is based on improving athletes' speed, acceleration, agility, and anaerobic and aerobic fitness.

The term-run program is run Monday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons as well as Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

"The business grew around our brand... having Miche, my wife, doing the physio side of things, she has got a strong brand in her own right.

"It's sometimes not just the athletes I coach, but the coaches I mentor - seeing them develop and their athletes go on and do well is really cool as well.

"I honestly just love helping people, making them move better and them going on and doing better things in life.

"Its evolved over the years, what we've done.”