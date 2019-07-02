Menu
SEARCHING: Volunteer George Maloukis and his drone have been assisting in the search for Theo Hayez. Marc Stapelberg
News

The man vowing not to give up looking for Theo

Aisling Brennan
by
2nd Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SECURITY expert George Maloukis is using his skills to help find missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.

After hearing about Theo's mysterious disappearance, the Brisbane man decided to drop everything and join the search.

Bringing his dog, Princess, and a drone, Mr Maloukis has spent days on end trawling through hard to reach bushland in search of answers.

"There are some locations where people are not comfortable to go to, or check a particular area or tents, they'll give us a call and Princess and I will go down," Mr Maloukis said.

"Given my background, it doesn't phase me."

After speaking with other community members who are helping with the search, Mr Maloukis said he's started to put a picture together of what might have happened to Theo but he wants answers.

"At this point there's really nothing to go else off, we're just going back through and checking things again," he said.

"I don't find it frustrating, I just find it upsetting. It's kind of two-sides because it is upsetting but it does give you hope that he is okay."

"No news really isn't bad news, so you've still got hope.

"Me and Princess are going to keep searching whatever comes through."

