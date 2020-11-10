The man who would be Rocky Mayor rocks on

Chris Hooper was thrust into the spotlight following Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow's resignation yesterday evening

‘ACCIDENTAL Mayor’, Chris Hooper has had visitors pouring through his funky East Street warehouse, packed with political banners and bike parts, since Rockhampton woke to the news he might take over where Margaret Strelow left off.

“If I’d known you were coming, I would have cleaned up a bit,” he quipped.

Her supporters and detractors alike were stunned when Strelow resigned from the post yesterday afternoon, rather than offer an apology to the Councillor Conduct Tribunal.

The only other candidate in the last local election, Mr Hooper, better known as “Pineapple” stood to replace Ms Strelow during the first 12 months of her reign, following changes to state legislation in June.

“It’s all a bit of a giggle,” he told The Morning Bulletin.

“I only became aware of the legislation when (Mayor Strelow) wrapped herself in bubble wrap back in October.

“I mean, it’s a lot of responsibility, and I’d like to give it a go, but it seems they’re going to circumnavigate that.”

The “they” in question is the incoming Queensland Government which has since committed to amending the legislation in favour of a by-election.

Mr Hooper admits he spent a sleepless night after The Morning Bulletin apprised him of Strelow’s resignation Monday evening.

“I got up at a quarter to five this morning and rode my pushbike out to my bush block,” he said.

“I did a bit of work, watered a few plants, and then the phone started ringing and carrying on.

“I’ve got about 85 texts to answer, and there’s been people pouring through the door all day.”

Mr Hooper said he’d had no communication from the Rockhampton Regional Council regarding this status.

But he did receive a visit from Brittany Lauga this morning whom he said is “just acting” as MP until the State Parliament is formalised.

He told her he would accept the mayoral role if it were offered.

“She said, “Do you think that’s taking democracy for a bit of a ride if you do that”,” he said.

“But if you’re going to do things, it’s no good going through the pros and cons straight up.

“You’re better off rocking on with it.”

Mr Hooper, who has stood as an independent a few times since the 1980s, said some people were probably a “bit scared” at the thought of an unapologetically left-winger taking office.

“I used to have a ‘funny farm’ out along Emu Park Rd with billboards sticking it up the politicians; people are used to my little antics,” he said.

“I’ve had a bit to say about COVID being a dress rehearsal for climate change; I probably should have shut my mouth a bit.”

But Mr Hooper said, when you “break it all down”, there’s not much difference between people and between political parties.

It seems unlikely he’ll step into the mayoral shoes after all, with Cr Neil Fisher appointed Acting Mayor and the incoming State Government poised to change the legislation.

But Mr Hooper has clearly had a blast the past 12 or so hours, as well-wishers continue to throng his Havachat Café.

And he won’t discount the possibility of a fellow leftie taking on the council’s top job one day.

“If you get someone who’s pretty articulate, they’d do all right,” he said.

“Someone who talks the same lingo but in a different way.”