The man with Gold Coast’s season in his hands

Get on the Touk train quickly because as it stands, it is stopping no stations en route to a maiden All-Australian blazer and potentially even higher honours.

That’s the Touk Miller train. Gold Coast’s dynamic midfielder, who hurts the opposition inside and out, is enjoying a campaign to rival many an on-baller in the AFL.

The 25-year-old collected 37 more possessions, 9 marks and a goal on Saturday night in a best on ground performance at the SCG against the Hawks that continues his majestic campaign.

Now in his sixth season in the AFL system, Miller has elevated his game to another level this year.

He is averaging 30 possessions, 5 marks and 6 tackles a game in the first half of the season that surely has him on pace for the All-Australian team and perhaps a strong polling night come the Brownlow Medal.

“He’s been ultra-consistent the whole time I’ve been at the footy club. His desire to improve himself as a footballer and as an athlete, he’s always looking at ways to improve the physical and mental part of his game,” Suns coach Stuart Dew said.

“He’s really taken ownership and the best drive themselves. I can’t take any credit for Touk, he has a real thirst for improving and impacting the footy club. The other week when he didn’t play, we really missed him.”

Miller is starting to get recognition from the wider football community but perhaps not quite to the extent that marches his output this season.

While that is likely to alter should his level of performance be maintained, Dew is certain that it wouldn’t bother Miller, one iota.

“I know he wouldn’t be too fussed about it, he’s really into what his teammates think and the coaches after that.”

“I think we’re hearing a little bit and it’s nice for him to get that credit because he certainly deserves it but he’s not after it. He’s quite humble and he’s just enjoying the fact that he thinks he can influence football games in the right way and we’re enjoying watching him,” Dew said.

Originally published as The man with Gold Coast’s season in his hands