MARKET confidence has strengthened in the livestock industry despite the economic climate influenced by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Stock manager of Elders Livestock Rockhampton, Paul Wells spoke to The Morning Bulletin yesterday, expressing his enthusiasm for the regional beef market.

“It’s terrific at the moment, the market’s as good as it’s ever been,” he said.

Mr Wells pointed out the underlying factor behind the current excitement surrounding the purchase of beef.

“The shortage of numbers is so strong,” he said.

“Plants have shut down in America, there’s no trouble selling the beef for enough money.

“Wagyu once costed between $180 to $200 per kilogram, now it’s only $40 per kilogram,” he said.

Morgan Harris from TopX Gracemere at this week's livestock sale at CQLX Gracemere.

When it comes to bidding for the best price, Central Queensland buyers are not alone.

Mr Wells said southern buyers from New South Wales joined local graziers in the yards in recent times to take advantage of the stock up for grabs in Central Queensland.

Importantly, he addressed the integral role the region’s climate had on the purchase of beef.

“Weather plays a huge role, the season is great at the moment,” he said.

“While the conditions are not dry, up until we see a few frosts on the terrain, there will be no significant problems for selling.”

Meanwhile, the upheaval of stock prices was seen as a large increase in yarding was one of the major observations from Wednesday’s Prime and Store Sale at CQLX Gracemere.

With a rise of 966 head of cattle auctioned (compared with June 3), 3230 head were penned this week, showing a strong confidence in the market.

Drawn from Central Queensland properties along with drafts from Nebo and Collinsville, regular processors were in attendance in addition to several restockers.

A strong sense of competition mirrored the substantial stock prices which had improved across the majority of the yard.

Live exporters dominated the bull market paying to 343 cents to average 318 cents per kilogram while a small to mixed line-up of cows and calves made from $1175 to $1525 per unit.

Steer calves topped the list with 441 cents to return an average of 403 cents per kilogram for the best-bred mixed sexes.

Also, there was a large sample of vealer steers which sold to 445 cents, averaging 418 cents per kilogram.

Processors and restockers found themselves splitting the vealer heifers to average 353 cents per kilogram.

Most yearling steers made 423 cents for light weight pens with averages across all weight ranges from 351 to 387 cents per kilogram.

Yearling heifers averaged from 323 cents to 363 cents per kilogram, and grown steers and bullocks averaged from 322 to 331 cents to processors.

Feeders were well catered for while paying 381 cents for their grown steers to average 376 cents per kilogram for a reasonable sample.

Feeders averaged between 321 and 347 cents for grown heifers while a few were made to 338 cents per kilogram to restockers.

Cows eased across the majority of classes despite quality and conditioning was substantial.

Two cows averaged 237 cents with the heavy four scores making to 280 cents to average 266 cents per kilogram.