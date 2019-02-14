The mercury and fire danger rises for the Central Highlands

THE Central Highlands sizzled through a scorcher yesterday as the mercury hovered around 42 degrees for the majority of the day.

The region was also issued with an severe' fire rating.

David Crock from the Bureau of Meteorology said the peak of the weather and severe fire warning was yesterday and conditions would ease through the week.

"The conditions have stemmed from a surface trough around Roma which is drawing hot, dry winds across the whole of southern Queensland,” he said.

"The winds are currently light around the Central Highlands but as the trough moves north, the wind will increase.

"It is the hot dry winds combined with the high temperatures that have caused the hazardous fire conditions.”

As for the high temperatures, Central Highlands can expect the mercury to sit around the 40 degree mark for several days yet.

"The fire danger will ease once the trough exits the region,” Mr Crock said.

Yesterday temperatures around the Central Highlands were in the mid 40s, today will be 41 degrees and Friday will be in the high 30s.

Mr Crock assured the lightning storms experienced in parts of Central Queensland earlier in the week have cleared up and would not pose a fire threat.

Brian Smith, the regional manager of the Rural Fire Service based in Rockhampton said a range of measures had been taken to mitigate the fire risk in the region.

"We have issued a blanket cancellation of all fire permits (on Wednesday) for the Central Highlands and Coal Fields” Mr Smith said.

"We are asking people to restrict their use of fire in the environment more broadly including welding, grinding and the use of farming machinery.

"If people do see a fire that is unattended, report it immediately to 000.”

Mr Smith said local fire fighters and resources were on call, ready to confront a blaze if the need arose.